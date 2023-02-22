Razer has announced the latest addition to its Blade range of gaming laptops - the 2023 version of the Razer Blade 15.

Available to buy now, the Blade 15 is the thinnest in the latest lineup from Razer, measuring less than 17mm and weighing a little over 2kg (4.40lbs). It can be spec'ed with either Nvidia's RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics, and runs on a 2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7 processor with 16GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM for good measure.

The 15.6-inch display with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution that's G-Sync compatible and supports a refresh rate of 240Hz. It also has a 2ms response time and provides a 170-degree viewing angle.

Connections include two Thunderbolt (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C ports, a Display Port with Nvidia GPU output, three USB-A ports, and a HDMI 2.1 output. There's an SD card reader built-in too. Both variants offer 1TB of SSD storage. An extra M.2 slot allows for upgrading the capacity to a maximum of 4TB, while RAM can also be upgraded, up to 64GB.

The Razer Blade 15 has enhanced vapour chamber cooling and comes with a claimed battery life of "over six hours".

It starts at $2,499.99 and is available from Razer's online store. European pricing starts at €2,899.99, while the laptop is available in the UK from £2,499.99.

Also available now are the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 models first announced during CES 2023 in January. They too come with either RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics depending on the variant chosen.

The new Razer Blade 18 has a 18-inch QHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and ultra-thin bezels. It supports a 240Hz refresh rate too. As does the Razer Blade 16 for 2023. However, its display is a "world's first" as it is Mini LED and supports two modes in the same device - a creator mode with a UHD+ (4K+) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, plus a gamer mode running at Full HD+ with a 240Hz refresh rate. That way it can be used at its best depending on the circumstances.

Both Blade laptops are also available on Razer's website.