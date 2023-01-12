Sony has released a new firmware update for the PlayStation 5 that adds support for the DualSense Edge controller.

System software 22.02-06.50.00 is rolling out now and allows the new pro controller from Sony itself to work effectively with the console. If you don't already have the software, you should get it soon as it is available in your region.

If the software has failed to install for any reason, you can restart the process manually by heading to downloads/uploads in the control center, hit "view error info" and tap "try again".

As well as the controller support, the latest software "improves system performance". There doesn't seem to be any further feature updates for now.

The DualSense Edge controller will be released on Thursday 26 January 2023, with pre-orders available now. It costs £209.99 in the UK, $199.99 in the US, and €239.99 in Central Europe and brings a whole new spec set to your PS5 gaming.

The thumbsticks are replaceable, for starters. The game is customisable to switch control options, such as sensitivity and travel distance for the triggers. Plus, you can remap inputs and set up different profiles for different games. Switches on the Edge can then be used to hop between them.

There are back buttons which are swappable too, while the whole kit comes packaged with extra buttons, dome caps and a braided USB cable.

Those who don't yet have a PlayStation 5 itself are likely to finally be able get one as it seems Sony's stock woes are a thing of the past. It seems to be readily available from a wide array of retailers now, with bundle packs on both the standard and Digital Edition models.

If you do opt for a new PS5 console, the latest system software will download automatically when you first set it up, so you won't have to worry about installing it yourself.