The manufacturer promises more power, performance and range with its 2024 edition of the Polestar 2.

Polestar has revealed its 2024 refresh of the Polestar 2 5-door electric compact, and it gets a few major boosts in key areas.

The front end has been redesigned to look a little more like the recently-released Polestar 3. There are also upgrades in performance and range, plus rear-wheel drive for the first time.

The new Polestar 2 will benefit from the SmartZone tech first introduced with the Polestar 3. It uses a front-facing camera and mid-range radar to improve driver and passenger safety.

There will also be new electric motors and inverters, which improve efficiency and the driving experience. The new real-wheel drive motor has a power output of 220 kW (up from 170 kW) and is capable of torque of 490 Nm (up from 330 nM). This means the 2024 Polestar 2 can go from 0-60 mph (0-100 km) in 6.2 seconds.

A dual-motor variant will also be available, with 310 kW of total power and torque of 740 Nm. Add on an optional performance pack and that can be raised further, to 350 kW (0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds).

As well as the speed and power of the new model(s), the range has been improved alongside better charging. The single-motor Polestar 2 versions will be capable of a maximum range of around 312 miles (518 km), while a long range variant will reach almost 400 miles on a full charge.

"Changing from front- to rear-wheel drive in the single-motor variants, and re-calibrating the torque ratio in the dual-motor variant for an increased rear-wheel drive feel, elevates the Polestar 2 driving experience to a whole new level," said Polestar's head of chassis development, Joakim Rydholm.

"The updated Polestar 2 is an even more playful and agile car, retaining its compactness and complete sense of control, while at the same time becoming more mature with added comfort."

The next-generation Polestar 2 is available to pre-order online now, with the first deliveries expected in the third quarter of this year, around autumn time. Prices start at €50,190 / £44,950.