Key Takeaways Sony is reportedly developing a new gaming handheld that natively runs PlayStation games.

PlayStation is looking to compete with the Switch 2, Steam Deck, and Xbox's potential gaming handheld.

The new PlayStation handheld is likely years away, and Sony could ultimately decide not to bring it to market.

Sony launched the PlayStation Portal just a little over a year ago, allowing users to remotely play games from their PlayStation 5, and soon, the cloud. But now it seems Sony is looking to take its handheld console endeavors to the next level.

According to Bloomberg, Sony is reportedly working on developing a new handheld console that could rival the Nintendo Switch, and it's successor, the Switch 2. The new PlayStation handheld will let you play PlayStation 5 games natively on the device, rather than relying on remote play or the cloud like the PlayStation Portal. However, the device's future is still up in the air.

"Sony’s portable device is likely years away from launch and the company could still decide against bringing it to market, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private plans," Bloomberg said in its report.

Sony has its eyes on its competitors

The Switch 2 is coming soon and Valve's Steam Deck is already out

The news that Sony is reportedly working on a new gaming handheld isn't entirely unsurprising considering where its competitors are at. Nintendo is hard at work on the Switch 2, the long-awaited successor to the Nintendo Switch, which is expected to release at some point next year. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently said that Xbox is experimenting with its own handheld device too. Valve's Steam Deck is already on the market, and is a powerful handheld device that lets users play hundreds of Steam games on the go.

Given where its competitors are at, it would be silly for Sony not to consider re-entering the handheld space. While the PlayStation Portal is technically a handheld gaming device, it only plays games remotely (or from the cloud, but that's in beta), and doesn't run games natively on the device. The success of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck is an indication that gaming handhelds can be successful, if done right.

Sony does have a history with gaming handhelds, namely the PSP and PSVita. The PSP was my go-to handheld gaming device back in the day, and I would love to see Sony make a serious return to the handheld space. If Sony can make a gaming handheld similar in quality to the Steam Deck, that plays PlayStation 5 games natively, it could have a real game-changer on its hands -- and be a fierce competitor to the Switch 2.