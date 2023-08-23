Key Takeaways Philips Hue is rumored to be developing its first smart security camera, with the device making an appearance in the FCC database.

The camera will have multiple wireless connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and ZigBee, allowing it to integrate with the existing Hue ecosystem.

There will be two versions of the camera, one wired and one wireless with a battery, making it suitable for outdoor use. The wireless version is expected to be more expensive.

The Philips Hue name might be one that we're familiar with when discussing fancy multi-colored smart lights, but the Signify-owned brand is thought to be hard at work on its first smart security camera. We've seen Hue camera leaks before, but now it appears that the camera itself has already been through the FCC. That suggests that a launch might not be all that far off.

The camera isn't something that we've seen too much information on but this appearance in the FCC database does suggest that there are a couple of interesting tidbits worth noting — starting with the fact that there will actually be not one, but two models.

More models, fewer wires

The FCC appearance was first spotted by the German-language outfit HueBlog and it notes that the documents show that the new camera will have an array of wireless connectivity options.

At the top of the list is of course Wi-Fi, which is a given at this point. There's also Bluetooth LE shown as is a second antenna dedicated to ZigBee connectivity. That should mean that the Hue camera will work with the existing Hue hub and, as a result, tie in with the entire Hue ecosystem of existing accessories. It could also mean that the camera will be available in the existing Hue app on your phone, too.

Signify / FCC

That isn't where the interesting news ends, either. The FCC entry shows that there will actually be two versions of the cylindrical camera; one of them will be a wired affair while the other will be wireless thanks to the inclusion of a battery. That will be the option that people will likely use when placing the camera outside, for example, and there also appears to be a magnet involved as well. That too should help with mounting externally, making it easier to get the right camera angle and whatnot.

Pricing isn't something this FCC entry is going to give us of course, but the smart money seems to be on the wired version of the Hue camera selling for around €199.95, but international pricing is anyone's guess at this point. We'd also expect the wireless version to cost more thanks to that battery.

It's possible that Signify could show the new camera off at the IFA consumer electronics trade show that starts on 1 September, so maybe we'll know more sooner rather than later.