4th of July weekend is here, and with it comes some serious heat at the box office, with Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Despicable Me 4 all generating massive interest at the multiplex this holiday weekend. However, there are plenty of exciting new films on the horizon, and some new trailers dropped this week that have us very excited about what's coming to theaters in the next few months.

From Marvel's latest to a buzzy psychological thriller, here's all the new trailers this week that you definitely won't want to miss!

1 Deadpool & Wolverine

Could this be a much-needed hit for Marvel?

Marvel's box office performance hasn't been quite the same since the Infinity Saga wrapped up. However, Disney is likely hoping to reverse this trend with Deadpool & Wolverine, and it looks like they are pulling out all the marketing stops, with a new trailer this week confirming the return of a familiar foe: Sabretooth!

Tyler Mane steps back into the role of one of Wolverine's most well-known foes a whopping 24 years after his debut in the 2000 X-Men film. Could this be the movie that reignites the MCU's box office dominance? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: it's going to be a wild ride.

2 Longlegs

Watch if you dare

Buzzy horror film Longlegs is set to debut in just a few days on July 12, and this week's new trailer, ominously titled "The End" helps set the stage. Set in the 1990s, FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved case involving a mysterious serial killer known as "Longlegs." Though it starts off as just a regular case, Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer that puts her right in his deadly crosshairs. Early reviews for the film have been very positive, but warn that the film can be very disturbing, so watch at your own risk!

3 Trap

The sounds of suspense

A new twist on the serial killer film, Trap follows a serial killer known as the Butcher, who finds himself at the center of a sting operation at a concert he is attending with his daughter. This new perspective on the suspense/crime thriller comes from none other than M. Night Shyamalan, so viewers can expect the unexpected when this film releases later this summer on August 2.

4 Afraid

When smart house turns into scare house

Do you worry about how much AI assistants like Siri and Alexa know about you? New film Afraid takes that anxiety and amplifies it by showcasing a smart home where an AI assistant named "AIA" begins terrorizing a family. Similar to 2023 hit M3GAN, this cautionary tale might have you taking a second look at your smart devices when it releases August 30.

5 Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Comics creator Mike Mignola brings his story to the screen

Hellboy is getting another reboot in 2024 with The Crooked Man. Unfortunately the 2019 reboot of Hellboy was very poorly received (earning a truly dismal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes), Hellboy: The Crooked Man might be a return to form for the film series, as comics creator Mike Mignola is directly involved, writing a screenplay based directly on his 2008 comics miniseries of the same name. Though there is no specific release date yet, the film is set to premiere sometime before the end of the year.