CES 2025 is around the corner, which means many tech reveals are on the way. LG is getting a head start on the event by shedding some light on some brand-new TVs it has on the way.

LG has officially announced its 2025 QNED evo series. The TVs will feature a new proprietary technology called Dynamic QNED Color, replacing quantum dots. LG says the latest "technology enables light from the backlight to be expressed in pure colors that are as realistic as they appear to the eye in general life."

The LG QNED9M is the most noteworthy addition to the lineup. It will be fully unveiled in 2025 and will feature LG's True Wireless 4K technology, allowing viewers to watch 4K content wirelessly. This is thanks to its Zero Connect Box, which transmits content at a 4K resolution at up to a 144Hz refresh rate. This technology first debuted on the top-tier OLED M series in 2023.

This means you could play a PlayStation or Xbox on the TV with the only wire going to the TV being the power cable. The technology is also now AMD FreeSync Premium certified for a smoother gaming experience.

The TVs will have a new AI processor

The processors promise enhanced picture and sound quality

LG

The 2025 QNED evo series will also feature a new a8 AI processor, which LG says offers a "70 percent improvement in AI performance" over last year's model. The latest AI processor will help deliver better picture and sound quality with more advanced upscaling.

"Our renewed 2025 LG QNED evo lineup inherits OLED’s differentiated picture quality along with a true wireless viewing experience and ultra-personalized solutions to deliver an outstanding super-large viewing experience that no other LCD TV can offer," said LG's Hyoung-sei Park in a press release.

If you want even more AI, don't worry, there's more. The 2025 QNED evo series also includes a new AI magic remote with a dedicated AI button on it. A short button press brings up the TV features, while a long press activates a large language model (LLM), which can be used for more personalized searches. LG gives the example of a user asking it which movies to watch while they're in France. I don't know why you want to ask your TV questions like that when you could easily use your phone, but it's interesting nonetheless.

More details surrounding LG's renewed QNED evo series TVs are expected to be revealed at CES 2025, which runs from January 7 to January 10 in Las Vegas.