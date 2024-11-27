Key Takeaways OnePlus has teased the Ace 5 series. The phones are expected to launch globally re-branded as the OnePlus 13R.

A new leak also gives us our first look at the phone with a green metal frame and rounded corners.

The OnePlus 13R is shaping up to be great mid-range alternative to the OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13 officially launched earlier this month in China, with a global launch expected early next year. Now all eyes are turning to the OnePlus 13R, its mid-range alternative.

OnePlus has recently teased the release of the OnePlus Ace 5 series in China. The lineup will bring two new phones, the Ace 5 Pro and the Ace 5. The latter of the two, the Ace 5, is expected to launch globally re-branded as the OnePlus 13R (via Notebookcheck). Now, a new leak has given us our first glimpse at the new phone.

The OnePlus 13R looks stunning

The phone is rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Digital Chat Station on Weibo

A reliable leaker named Digital Chat Station posted on the Chinese social network Weibo what could be our first look at the OnePlus 13R (named Ace 5 in China). The image, as seen above, shows the phone with a green metal frame with rounded corners and an alert slider on the left edge. The design is similar to the OnePlus 13, but its internal specifications will differ.

The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor rather than the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found in the OnePlus 13. Despite being a year old, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is still very powerful and featured in many of this year's flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 13R is also rumored to have a 1.5K display resolution, an optical fingerprint scanner, and a ceramic body.

A previous leak from Digital Chat Station said that the OnePlus 13R could feature a 6,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. If all these leaks are true, the OnePlus 13R will be an exciting mid-range phone next year, one that could easily rival other competitors in the field, like the Pixel 9a and the iPhone SE 4. The OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R are expected to launch globally early next year.