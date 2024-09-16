Key Takeaways Replacement laptop batteries typically cost between $50 and $200, sometimes more or less.

Costs depend on make, model, age, and whether or not a technician will be performing the installation for you.

Avoid buying used batteries entirely unless they're refurbished.

Laptops aren't as repairable as they used to be -- mostly because of ever-shrinking dimensions -- but one thing you can usually count on is the ability to swap out batteries. Most lithium-ion cells are only going to last a few years, after all, and no one wants to pay for a whole new computer just to solve a dead power supply.

If you're here, it's probably because you're already planning a battery swap, or you're at least frustrated with dwindling runtimes. So how much can you expect to spend on a new laptop battery? The answer is a little complicated.

How much does a new laptop battery cost?

Brace your wallet for impact depending on your model

Prices can vary dramatically when it comes to laptop batteries. On the low end, a replacement might cost $50 or less, but you could potentially end up spending $200 or more depending on availability and what you choose.

There are several factors involved. First, naturally, is the make and model of your laptop -- the Dell Inspiron you use for Microsoft Office probably has lower battery specs than the Razer Blade you turn to for gaming. Batteries for older laptops also tend to be cheaper, unless they're rare, and you may be able to save further cash if you can shop for third-party clone parts.

Look up the exact year and model number of your computer to ensure compatibility.

Expect to pay a premium with some laptop brands, or if you want a technician to do the work for you. Apple, for instance, charges upwards of $159 to swap out the battery on a 2024 MacBook Air when it's not covered by AppleCare+. Indeed, some battery swaps may be difficult or impossible to do on your own, depending on the tools required and the complexity of a computer's case design. If a first-party store isn't around, you'll have to mail your computer in, or turn to a third-party repair shop.

Is it safe to buy a refurbished or third-party battery?

When in doubt, buy new -- the risk isn't necessarily worth the reward

Mika Baumeister / Unsplash

While it should be safe, there's no getting around the fact that it'll have reduced longevity versus a new one. It could actually end up costing you more money in the long run, unless perhaps the refurbishment is only meant to tide you over until a system upgrade. Swaps should only be necessary every three to five years or so.

Unless you desperately need a functioning computer, avoid used batteries that aren't refurbished.

Third-party batteries may be valid as long as you do your homework first. That means checking out reviews of each battery option, and gauging the reputation of the vendor as well if you're not shopping somewhere like Amazon or Best Buy. Even then, a first-party battery is the only way of guaranteeing performance and warranty coverage. For some people, that peace of mind is worth the higher price.

You're getting reduced longevity without any guarantee of safety, and a lithium fire could destroy your laptop or even set your home ablaze, so it's not worth the risk. If the battery life on your computer is low, it may be wiser to leave your existing battery alone and plug into a wall outlet whenever possible.

Choose a refurbished battery only in a pinch.

FAQ

Q: What do I need to replace a laptop battery myself?

The exact tools will depend on the make and model of your laptop. You'll at least need the correct screwdriver(s), and some way of electrically grounding yourself, such as an anti-static mat with an attached grounding wire. You may also want some way of prying a battery loose.

You can buy replacement batteries online that come with any necessary connectors, but be careful -- only buy well-reviewed parts, and doublecheck that the battery you're getting is compatible with your laptop's model number.