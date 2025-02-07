Summary The iPhone SE's long overdue refresh may be announced next week by Apple without a launch event. The last time the iPhone SE was updated was in 2022.

The new iPhone SE's design is expected to be reminiscent of the iPhone 14, possibly with a notch design instead of Dynamic Island.

A big jump in performance is anticipated for the device, possibly featuring Apple's A18 chipset, to support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple’s overhaul of the iPhone SE was rumored to launch in March or April, but it seems it's coming much sooner.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could announce the new iPhone SE "as early as next week," citing sources familiar with the matter. Reportedly, there will be no launch event for the device, and Apple is expected to unveil it on its website alongside a press release.

Apple's mid-range phone was last updated in 2022 with the third-generation iPhone SE . The device looks outdated today, as it features a home button and lacks Face ID. However, this is expected to change with the upcoming iPhone SE release, as the new model is anticipated to resemble an iPhone 14 in design and receive significant improvements in performance to support Apple Intelligence features.

The existing iPhone SE is priced at $429, while the new model is expected to remain around the $500 mark to remain competitive with mid-range devices from Samsung and Google.

A big leap forward for the iPhone SE

The device will reportedly feature Apple’s in-house designed modem

The new iPhone SE is expected to feature Apple’s A18 chipset, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. This means the device will support Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new suite of AI features that it has been heavily marketing alongside the iPhone 16 series. Consequently, this means users will have access to Apple’s AI Writing Tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, and more.

The new iPhone SE, reportedly code-named V59, will be the first to feature Apple’s in-house-designed cellular modem. This means Apple will no longer rely on Qualcomm for the phone’s modem, a trend expected to continue with this year’s forthcoming iPhone 17 series . The phone is also expected to feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 6.1-inch display, possibly with a notch and not Dynamic Island .

Bloomberg also reports that inventory for the iPhone 14 and third-generation iPhone SE is depleted at some of Apple’s retail stores, heightening the chances of the new iPhone SE launching imminently. If Apple does release the new iPhone SE next week, it will beat its upcoming mid-range competitor, the Google Pixel 9a , to market.