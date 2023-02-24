Rumours suggest that the next iPhone Pro will have a burgundy red version, while standard models could be brighter and more fun.

Apple will reportedly add several new colour options to its iPhone range for 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max said to be coming in a burgundy (dark red) colourway. The iPhone 15 and likely 15 Plus will also get new colours, with cyan (light blue) and magenta (pink) variants.

Apple traditionally offers its Pro models in a new colour each year, which it swaps. This year, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are each available in deep purple, as well as the conventional gold, silver, and space black options.

The iPhone 13 Pro devices were available in "sierra blue" and "alpine green", while the 12 Pro was in "Pacific blue". It seems a darker, deeper red than the (Product) Red variant Apple usually offers in its standard iPhone lineup will be next.

This is claimed by 9to5Mac, which has recently revealed CAD renders of both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15, and has followed them up with a render of its latest findings.

9to5Mac

Built by render artist Ian Zeibo, it shows a device that will undoubtedly be highly desirable.

MacRumors has also made its own concept renders of a dark red iPhone 15 Pro, plus the pink and light blue iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models to show what they might look like, too.

2 Images iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 models in new colours (MacRumors)

If Apple does go down this route, they certainly look fun and playful. And, with the rumoured larger screen on the standard iPhone 15 and Dynamic Island, these could well be the Apple phones to get when available later this year.

Previous rumours also claim that all of the new iPhone models for 2023 will preempt the new EU law that makes USB-C charging mandatory. They are all said to be coming with USB-C connectivity, although there is some debate over whether Apple will restrict the use of the port in some way.

It already uses USB-C for its ports on MacBooks and the latest iPads, which certainly makes it easier if you're hunting around for a charger at home and already have plenty of compatible cables lying around.