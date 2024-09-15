Key Takeaways New horror originals are debuting on streaming services in time for Halloween include a Stephen King adaptation and a James Wan-produced series.

The streaming services releasing new projects this season have a mix of prequels, series, and a unique time travel film.

From Apple TV+ to Shudder, horror fans have a range of new and exciting movies and series premiering before Halloween on different platforms.

Halloween is almost here, so that means every streaming service is preparing to release some new horror originals.

Every fall, all the streaming services make sure that they have at least a few new horror movies or shows to check for their subscribers to check out during spooky season. With more streaming services than ever, it's harder to keep track of all the new projects hitting each service.

To help you out, I've rounded up all the new projects coming to streaming before Halloween, and found the ones most worth making time for during the month of October. In all, I've listed 12 scare-filled TV shows and movies that will premiere over the next two months that I can't wait to watch. Below the list, there's also a more extensive roundup of all the new horror movies and shows coming to each streaming service before Halloween.

1 Salem's Lot

Another take on a Stephen King classic

Close

Salem's Lot (2024) A new adaptation of a Stephen King classic is set to debut on Max in October 2024. Director Gary Dauberman Writers Gary Dauberman Starring Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp Streaming service Max Releases October 11, 2024

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel was originally slated to hit theaters this Fall, but instead has been pivoted to a direct-to-streaming release on Max. The new film will likely follow the same plot as the novel, which sees a writer arrive in a small town in Maine known as Jerusalem's Lot. Just as he is getting settled, an ancient bloodsucker begins turning the population of the small town into vampires.

While the new movie coming direct to streaming doesn't sound great for its quality, Stephen King has repeatedly described Salem's Lot as one of his favorite stories he's ever written, so hopefully they find some of that magic in the new adaptation. It'll hit Max on October 11th.

2 Teacup

A new series from the mind of James Wan

Teacup A new horror series made produced by James Wan, the creator of the Conjuring and Saw universes. Genre Horror Number of Seasons 1 Starring Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman Number of episodes 8 Writer Ian McCulloch Showrunner Ian McCulloch Network Peacock Releases October 10, 2024 Expand

An exciting new horror series will premiere on Peacock this October. It's being executive produced by James Wan, the same person responsible for the Saw and Conjuring universes. The new series has a 10-episode first season. It will follow a group of strangers stranded on a rural Georgia farm that will need to come together if they have any hopes of surviving a mysterious situation.

3 Apartment 7a

A Rosemary's Baby prequel

Apartment 7a A Rosemary's Baby prequel sees another young woman move into the same apartment where Rosemary had her baby. Director Natalie Erika James Writers Natalie Erika James, Christian White, Skylar James Starring Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess Streaming service Paramount+ Releases September 27, 2024 See at Screambox

Rosemary's Baby is a classic horror film from 1968 that sees Mia Farrow star as Rosemary, a young woman who moves into a new apartment building. Soon after, she becomes pregnant, but quickly realizes that something other than her husband is responsible for her new baby. Apartment 7a is a prequel to Rosemary's Baby set a few years before Rosemary arrives in the apartment.

It'll star Julia Garner as a young dancer who rents an apartment from the mysterious Castevet couple from the original film. In Apartment 7a, Minnie and Roman Castevet will be played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally.

4 Hysteria!

A Satanic panic fueled nostalgia trip

Hysteria! In the late-80's a heavy metal band tries to capitlize on the Satanic panic gripping their parents in order to hit the big time. Showrunner Matthew Scott Kane, David A. Goodman Writer Matthew Scott Kane Starring Julie Bowen, Emjay Anthony Genre Horror Number of Seasons 1 Number of episodes 8 Network Peacock Releases October 18, 2024 Expand See at Peacock

Another new series premiering on Peacock follows a group of young metal heads in the late 1980s who think the satanic panic gripping adults in their small town might be a great way to publicize their heavy metal band. Their plan goes up in smoke though, when actual murders, kidnappings, and paranormal activity begins to happen, leading the town to start to blame them.

5 Time Cut

Scream meets Back to the Future

Netflix

Time Cut A high schooler in modern day invents time travel and heads back to 2003 to stop a serial killer from killing her sister. Director Hannah MacPherson Starring Michael Shanks, Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry Writers Michael Kennedy Hannah MacPherson Streaming service Netflix Releases October 30, 2024 See at Netflix

Netflix is describing its new film that's set to hit the service the day before Halloween as a combination of Scream and Back to the Future. It will follow a high school student who figures out how to time travel. She heads back to 2003 with the goal of stopping a serial killer that wreaked havoc over her small town and killed her older sister.

6 Subservience

Megan Fox as a murderous robot

Subservience Megan Fox stars in a new horror movie as a family robot who begins to want to take the place of the wife in the family. Director S.K. Dale Writers Will Honley, April Maguire Starring Megan Fox, Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima Streaming service Video-on-demand services Releases September 13, 2024

Subservience follows a father named Nick who's looking to purchase a robotic maid to help his family. Like any concerned family man would, he picks one that looks like Megan Fox. Unfortunately, the new family robot has a few crossed wires, and she soon sets out to kill Nick's wife so she can take her place. Subservience will premiere on VOD services on September 13th.

7 It's What's Inside

A direct-to-Netflix horror movie

Netflix

It's What's Inside A group of old friends reunite ahead of a wedding, but an unexpected guest has a horrible surprise in store for them. Director Greg Jardin Writers Greg Jardin Starring Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey Streaming service Netflix Releases October 4, 2024 See at Netflix

Another Netflix film popping up on our list shows just how great the streamer is handling spooky season. This new movie sees a group of friends come together for a pre-wedding party. When an estranged old friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase, it turns the party into a nightmare. It's What's Inside debuts on Netflix on October 4th.

8 Carved

A feature-film version of a cult classic short

Hulu

Carved A feature length version of the 2018 short that saw a pumpkin monster out for vengeance against humans who carve pumpkins. Director Justin Harding Writers Justin Harding, Cheryl Meyer Starring DJ Qualls, Chris Elliot, Matty Cardarople Streaming service Hulu Releases October See at Hulu

You might recognize this new movie that debuts on Hulu this October. A short film version of Carved was released on Hulu as a part of 2018's Hulu-ween film festival. The writer and director of that short, Justin Harding, has returned to write and direct this feature-length film of the same name. The movie will be slightly different from the short, as it will follow a group of friends trapped in a reenactment village having to fight an evil pumpkin monster. Presumably, the monster will share the same motivation as in the short-film -- wanting to get revenge on people for carving pumpkins.

9 Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

From the minds that brought you Jeffrey Dahmer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story A new season of the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy follows the story of the Menendez brothers and the murder of their parents. Creator Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan Showrunner Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan Starring Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch,Nicholas Alexander Chavez Number of Seasons 1 Number of episodes 9 Network Netflix Releases September 19, 2024 Expand See at Netflix

You may remember the viral Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. It was created by Ryan Murphy, who's also created The American Horror Story series. He's back for another go-around, this time telling the story of Lyle and Eric Menendez, two brothers from an affluent California family that murdered their mother and father. The two then were the focus of a trial that turned into a media firestorm.

Hopefully, the new season can capture the same magic as the Dahmer series did, but the story might not be filled with the same dread and horror that the Dahmer story invoked.

10 The Front Room

An expecting mother faces the ultimate evil, her mother-in-law

The Front Room Director Max Eggers, Sam Eggers Writers Max Eggers, Sam Eggers Starring Brandy, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff Streaming service Apple TV+ Releases September 6, 2024 See at Apple TV+

The Front Room is Apple TV's offering for Halloween. It's also being produced by A24, a name horror fans have become all to familiar with over the last few years. It stars Brandy Norwood (millenials will know her better as just Brandy) as a newly pregnant woman who's life begins to unravel as her ailing mother-in-law moves into her home.

The Front Room marks the directorial debut for Max and Sam Eggers. Hopefully, they have the same directing chops as their other brother, Robert Eggers. He's made films like The Witch and The Northman, and his next film, a remake of the vampire classic Nosferatu, hits theaters on Christmas day this year.

The Front Room debuted in theaters on September 6th, but will make its way over to Apple TV+ before Halloween.

11 The Demon Disorder

The directorial debut for an SFX legend

The Demon Disorder The Demon Disorder follows three brother in the aftermath of their father's death at the hands of a demon. Director Steven Boyle Writers Steven Boyle, Tony Osborne Starring Charles Cottier, Dirk Hunter, Amy Ingram Streaming service Shutter Releases October See at Shudder

What would Halloween be without Shudder, the streaming service for horror movies. They have a new movie premiering on the service in October that looks like a treat for hardcore horror fans.

The Demon Disorder follows three sons who are still recovering from their father's death after being possessed. When one of the brothers begins to show symptoms similar to their father, the other two have to find a way to save him. The Demon Disorder marks the directorial debut of Steven Boyle. Boyle has a reputation as an special effects wizard, having helped to create the effects for blockbusters like The Matrix trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, and 2005's King Kong.

12 Terrifier 3

The scary clown is back again

Terrifier 3 Art, the killer clown, returns for another gore-filled romp this October, but this time he's out to ruin Christmas. Writers Damien Leone Director Damien Leone Starring David Howard Thorne, Lauren LaVera Streaming service Screambox Releases October 11, 2024 See at Screambox

Art The Clown is back again, and this time he's ruining Christmas. The third entry in the Terrifier series sees the terrifying clown going on a murder spree in Miles County on the night of Christmas Eve. The series has become something of a cult classic since the first short film debuted back in 2011.

Damien Leone, who directed all the Terrifier movies, returns for this entry, and David Howard Thornton, who plays Art, also returns as the clown. Terrifier 3 releases on October 11, and you'll be able to check it out on your preferred VOD streaming app, or on the Screambox streaming service.

