It's not the flashiest sequel tech audiences have been waiting for, but it's one that is sure to change the way everyone enjoys their favorite movies and video games . HDMI 2.2 was announced this month at CES 2025, eight years following the introduction of HDMI 2.1, and with the new technology comes a lot of promise.

This new HDMI cable, dubbed the Ultra 96, is poised to transmit more information, helping to usher in a new era of incredibly detailed content with improved color . Here's everything you need to know about HDMI 2.2.

What is different about HDMI 2.2?

Higher bandwidth brings more detail, color, and quality

The latest offering from HDMI sets a new standard for future content, delivering up to 96Gbps bandwidth. That's twice as much as the 48Gbps bandwidth supported by HDMI 2.1, and it opens the door for higher resolutions and refresh rates. The announcement said HDMI 2.2 will be able to support not just 4K and 8K resolution, but also 10K, 14K, and even 16K, which at the moment seem incredibly hard to fathom.

The Ultra96 HDMI Cable will look about the same as the HDMI 2.1, but will come with a label on the packaging, the name printed on the cable jacket, and a QR Code to prove certification.

It's not just resolution. Increased bandwidth means higher refresh rates that dedicated gamers crave and need for the latest, open-world immersive realms. HDMI 2.2 looks to support 4K at 480Hz, 8K at 240Hz, and 10K at 120Hz. This will allow for smoother (the smoothest?) gameplay with the lowest input lag possible.

It also promises to improve audio. In addition to simply allowing for higher quality data to be transmitted, the implementation of Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) will improve synchronization between devices. For example, it looks to improve the content and timing between soundbars and smart TVs.

When will HDMI 2.2 become available?

It's still a long time coming for consumers

Here's where you can tame your excitement a bit. It's going to be a while before you'll get to enjoy the faster speed and better resolution. The technology will be available to manufacturers in the first half of this year, with the Ultra96 cable becoming available in the latter part of 2025. When HDMI 2.1 was announced in 2017, it was a few years before it started to roll out, notably being incorporated into PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

So, it will be a while before consumers can get their hands on the cable, and it's not likely they will see it implemented anytime soon, as everyone needs time to review the specs and start implementing the new tech.

What are some uses of HDMI 2.2?

8K TVs and next-gen consoles

When it becomes accessible, save for dedicated gamers and some hardcore tech enthusiasts, HDMI 2.2 may not be necessary or at all compelling, as there isn't likely to be a lot of media or devices available that will be improved with HDMI 2.2. At least for now. HDMI 2.1 supports 8K resolution, and even 10K, so the need isn't huge for most people. One area where it looks to prove successful is with virtual reality headsets, which require higher resolutions and refresh rates for its dual screen.

It's more than likely to find commercial use in digital arenas, and of course, be used to trumpet entertainment to come, like whatever gaming consoles are in the works, along with the latest in TV screen tech. HDMI 2.2 has arrived; you just might not need it for a while.

The announcement sets up a future with even more detailed and immersive video and audio coming your way, even if it will take a while for it to fully be realized.