A plethora of small updates will make a big difference to the way you use your Android phone and Wear OS smartwatch.

Google is rolling out some updates during MWC with the goal of improving connectivity, productivity, accessibility and fun across your devices.

The updates are small but could have a big impact on your daily tasks. There's quite a lot of stuff here, so let's dive in.

First up is Google Keep. The single note widget will soon allow you to easily manage your notes and tick your to-do lists straight from the home screen, without opening the app itself.

There's improved Wear OS integration for Google Keep, too. Two new shortcuts will let you quickly access your notes, and create new ones, with just a quick tap on your watch face.

The Google Drive app for Android will soon allow you to annotate PDFs, including freehand marking and highlighting text.

Google Meet is unlocking noise cancellation on more Android devices and will filter out background sounds so that your calls are clear and distraction-free.

Bluetooth Fast Pair is getting an update that will make it easier than ever to share earbuds with a phone and Chromebook. Soon, you'll get the option to automatically pair headphones to your Chromebook that you have previously paired with your Android device.

The Emoji Kitchen is unlocking some new emoji combinations, including the basketball emoji. So you can mash up some unique combinations for March Madness.

Google Wallet is getting some new tap-to-pay animations, offering fun new ways to visually confirm an in-store payment. Google has demonstrated this with some cute penguins, but there are apparently many more options to choose from.

It will now be much easier to increase text size on Chrome by up to 300 per cent scale. You'll be able to set this as a default, too, so there's no need to fiddle with the setting every time you open the app.

The Chrome update is rolling out properly in March, but you can try it out today with the Chrome Beta app.

Finally, Google is adding a couple of additional accessibility options to Wear OS 3+. You'll now be able to select mono audio, if the stereo effect isn't working out for you, as well as adjust the colour correction or set it to greyscale mode for a different look.

As usual, the updates are rolling out in stages, so you might not see these features immediately. If you want to know more about the updates, you can check out Google's full summary here.