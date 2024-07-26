Key Takeaways UNIT faces Sea Devils in new Disney+ series

Fan-favorite characters return

Filming starts next month

Disney+ and the BBC have commissioned a new 5-part miniseries titled The War Between the Land and the Sea. This new series, written by current showrunner Russell T. Davies and returning writer Pete McTighe, will primarily focus on UNIT as they face a new threat from the Sea Devils, a classic Doctor Who monster first seen in 1972.

The official description of the series reads."When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war." The series will be available exclusively in the US on Disney+.

Kate Stewart and UNIT will be taking center stage

What happens when the Doctor is not in town?

BBC/Disney

The series will star Jemma Redgrave, who will be reprising her role as fan favorite character Kate Stewart as well as Alexander Devrient's Colonel Ibrahim, who was introduced in the 2023 Doctor Who specials. In addition, the series will feature Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in undisclosed roles. Fans may remember these actors for their roles in earlier seasons as Titanic midshipman Alonso Frame, and Tish Jones, but it has not been confirmed if these actors will be reprising these roles or playing new characters. "

Filming begins next month

A 2025 debut on Disney+ is most likely

BBC/Disney

Though there is no official start date yet for The War Between The Land And The Sea, we do know that all five episodes have been written and cameras are set to start rolling next month. Season 14 director Dylan Holes-Baker is currently slated to direct all five episodes of the series. When asked about what fans can expect from the show, Davies described it as a "huge, muscular, thrilling drama," and added that it will "shake The Whoniverse to its foundations." We don't know what that means, but it definitely sounds exciting!