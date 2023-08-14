Bose's QuietComfort headphones have been a mainstay in the bags of frequent travellers and commuters for years thanks to their outstanding noise cancellation.

However, in recent years the brand has seen sizeable competition from the likes of Sony and Bowers and Wilkins, which have arguably won people over with their more premium design and materials than the lightweight QuietComfort range of old.

Now, leaked details of a range called the QuietComfort Ultra show a much more luxurious design, along with details of more premium features - something than the more functional QuietComfort 45 perhaps overlooked.

In fact, the QuietComfort Ultra seem to be a coming together of the QC 45 travel favourites and the lovely-looking-but-now-quite-old Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Crucially, they still offering the collapsible frame that makes the QuietComfort range so travel friendly (and the 700 not so), but add in things like the touch-sensitive volume controls, as well as the physical buttons that the QC range has always relied on for control.

The headband and earcups looks more plushly cushioned compared to the QC 45 too, with a metal frame in place of plastic that adds to its more premium looks.

From a features perspective, The Verge suggests spatial audio will be supported on the QuietComfort Ultra, and will be called Immersive Audio, with different tuning for when you're staying still and moving around.

This will appear as a third selectable mode, alongside the standard noise-cancellation and transparency modes we're now used to - with Bose's ActiveSense still on board for adjusting noise cancellation automatically based on your surroundings.

Other features will reportedly include Snapdragon Sound certification, for improved Bluetooth audio, and USB-C charging, with a 2.5mm-to-3.5mm lead included for wired listening.

The new QuietComfort Ultra range will also feature by a pair of in-ears according to MySmartPrice, who originally leaked the renders, which will be the successors to last year's five-star QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Details on those remain sparse at the moment, though the renders do show them to look quite similar to their predecessors, with noise cancelling (of course), touch control and IPX4 rating.

While we wait for more details from Bose itself, leaked French pricing from Dealabs has the the products costing €499.95 (about $550) for the Ultra over ears and €349.95 (about $380) for the earbuds - a significant uplift on the current QuietComfort range, which is priced at $329 and $299 respectively. We'll bring you more details as soon as we have them.