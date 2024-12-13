Summary CNBC+ is reportedly launching in 2025, and its targeted at CNBC's faithful audience.

The service will have no new original programming, and rely entirely on CNBC's existing programming.

CNBC+ will have a global feed for viewers to follow its programming in the US, Europe, and Asia.

There are so many streaming services out there it's sometimes hard to keep up with what everyone is watching and subscribing to. Naturally, that is why Comcast and the folks at NBCUniversal have reportedly had the brilliant idea of launching a new streaming service next year -- however, it's targeted at an extremely specific audience.

According to Variety, CNBC is set to launch a new streaming service called CNBC+ in the first quarter of 2025. Adding to the growing list of streaming services that end in a plus sign -- looking at you Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and ESPN+.

The new CNBC streaming service isn’t poised as a challenger to Netflix or Disney+ and is instead meant to be a streaming home for all of CNBC’s daily programming.

To be direct: it's a niche service that is aimed at CNBC's faithful audience who spend a lot of their time watching its programming away from home -- whether that is during their daily commute or in the office. Essentially, if you like watching the news and staying up-to-date on the latest stock market trends, you'll probably be interested in a service like CNBC+.

What about Peacock?

CNBC shows could be pulled from the service

Per Variety's report, CNBC has declined to comment on its potential new streaming service. But if it does come out next year, what does that mean for Peacock, NBCUniversal's other streaming service which CNBC has limited content on?

CNBC+ is reportedly set to launch with no new original programming, meaning all it would have is CNBC's existing line-up of shows. So there is a chance any of CNBC's content on Peacock, like CNBC Leaders and Squawk Box (available through Peacock's Morning News Live Hub) could be pulled from the service, so CNBC+ has more exclusive programming.

Additionally, CNBC+ will reportedly have a "global feed" too, so viewers can follow CNBC's programming not just in the U.S., but in Europe and Asia as well. If you love current affairs programming and market trading, a streaming service like CNBC+ might grab your attention. The service could launch in Q1 2025, so it might not be a long wait to see how this all unfolds.