Key Takeaways Asus ROG Ally X specs are an incremental upgrade, not next-gen, with a focus on improved RAM and battery life.

Ports on the Asus ROG Ally X will be expanded, but specific details are unknown.

Asus ROG Ally X design will have minor changes, likely in size and weight, but screen and controls will stay similar to original.

Handheld gaming has been on the rise since the Switch revitalized the market. Since then, other companies have entered the ring with competing hardware that offers alternative ways to take your games on the go. The Steam Deck might be the most popular name, but the Asus ROG Ally impressed us when we got our hands on it last year. It was a slightly more expensive option and had some quirks with the UI but showed a lot of promise.

The next version of the Ally, called the Asus ROG Ally X, will get an official reveal on June 2, 2024, and is set to be released in the second half of 2024. I do have some details about what's changed. Before you toss your current Ally in the trash and start saving up for this next iteration, I want to fill you in on what is, and what isn't, improved on this new model. Despite the brand-new name, the Asus ROG Ally X isn't quite the upgrade you may be expecting.

It's not called "2" for a reason

Just look at the specs we know so far

Unless a console is getting a new model that is cheaper, smaller, or somehow redesigned, you would expect it to have some substantial improvements under the hood. Even though Asus chose to name this next model X instead of 2, the distinct name implies it will be a step above the current offering. After all, Asus has already made two versions of the original Ally with the same name but with one featuring an improved processor.

Here's a quick glance comparing the specs of the two versions:

Asus ROG Ally Asus ROG Ally X Display 7-inch / FHD (1080P) / 120Hz Refresh Rate 7-inch / FHD (1080P) / 120Hz Refresh Rate Storage 512GB Over 512GB CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme RAM 16GB Over 16BG Battery 40WHrs Improved battery life

The announcement livestream didn't spoil much. However, it does paint a clear picture that the ROG Ally X isn't a true "next-generation" system but yet another incremental upgrade. The screen and CPU will be identical to the current model, using the Extreme version of the AMD Ryzen Z1. However, there is room for some tangible improvements in the RAM and battery departments. As of now, we only know that those areas are getting improvements over the current model, but it is safe to speculate that RAM will be bumped up to 32GB and storage space will be at least 1TB.

Battery life was one of my main concerns with the base model, so any improvements in this area would be more than welcome. In an interview with The Verge, Asus SVP Shawn Yen stated, "When we launched [the original Ally], we didn’t have such a clear understanding that the battery might be something people desire more than a lighter-weight device." He also mentioned, "We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity. We’re looking at way more than that." This sets my expectations for the battery to be at least a 50% increase, though I hope it will double in the best-case scenario.

Related Why Sony needs to make a new handheld PlayStation With the handheld gaming market exploding, it's time for Sony to re-enter the fold with a true PlayStation handheld.

It will have additional ports

But which ones?

This is another gray area since we only know that there will be additional ports in the Ally X, but no specifics. The current model has one USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot, which is not a lot to work with. I would like to see some sort of HDMI port to allow it to act like a Switch and use a big display that only supports that connection.

It will have the same screen size

Some physical changes are in store

Sorry to keep being the bearer of bad news, but the only announcement on the Ally X's design is that there will be some "physical changes." Since the screen size is going to be the same, I don't imagine the Ally X's size to be much different, but what Yen stated about the battery indicates that we should be ready for it to be heavier.

We praised the original's form factor and controls, so we hope those remain the same quality. However, I am disappointed to hear that the display won't be getting an OLED upgrade. That was probably a decision to keep the price down, though I don't expect it to be very cheap regardless.

Related 4 reasons why Xbox needs to release a gaming handheld right now Xbox has lost the console wars, but a handheld gaming device could be its savior.

It likely won't be less than $800

Worth your cash?

I expect the official price for the Asus ROG Ally X to be announced on June 2 along with the rest of the specs and details, but it will be more than the current models. Right now, the default Ally sells for $500, while the one with the AMD Z1 Extreme processor sells for $700. That's already a high price, and the X is only going to go above that since Senior Manager Whitson Gordon said in the stream that the X was "built for the enthusiasts who wanted a bit of extra goodies." I can't imagine it being less than $800, but it might be possible that Asus will drop the cost of the two current models by $100 each and bring the X in at $700.

Related My dream Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup would be game over for the competition The Switch 2 needs a strong set of launch titles to get people to buy it over any other handheld. These would be a dream come true for me.

FAQ

Q: When will the Asus ROG Ally X be officially revealed?

A full reveal is planned for June 2, 2024.

Q: Is the Asus ROG Ally X the next-generation Ally?

No, the Asus ROG Ally X will only be a small improvement to the current models.

Q: Should I buy the Asus ROG Ally X?

With the information we have, I can't say you should buy the Asus ROG Ally X. I suggest waiting for the price and full list of changes before making your decision.