Summary The current Apple TV 4K needs an upgrade due to the latest software skipping the first-gen model.

New hardware might offer advanced features like Apple Intelligence and upgraded processors.

A potential fourth-gen Apple TV 4K release in 2025 remains uncertain but anticipated due to ongoing software updates.

I'm a huge fan of the Apple TV 4K, and I'm saying that as somebody who has an aging first-gen model. Apple has since released two more generations, and rumors suggest a fourth generation is set to arrive at some point in 2025. When that happens, I'll finally pull the trigger and make the jump.

While there's nothing inherently wrong with my model, it's overdue for an upgrade. Recent updates have shut out my device completely, and I'm afraid when something really cool comes along like Apple Intelligence support, it'll skip my first-gen model too. It's already starting on what seem to be basic things, so I don't have much hope my device will have the AI update if it comes.

This sort of thing is bound to happen with any piece of technology, and I knew the writing was on the wall when I picked up my device used on eBay in 2024, since it was already seven years old at that point. It wasn't until small things started skipping the first-gen that I finally decided enough was enough.

Apple TV 4K (2022) Brand Apple Bluetooth codecs 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 Ethernet Gigabit (128GB model only) Storage and RAM 64GB, 128GB $130 at Best Buy $130 at Apple

Time to leave the first-gen behind

The end of an era

I want to preface that I'll keep on using my first-gen Apple TV 4K as long as it works, but it'll be in its retirement home of sorts. When I get a new model, it'll more than likely move to either my bedroom TV or in the basement, since it's still better than using the base smart TV UI. I don't need cutting-edge features in my bedroom since I'm mostly watching something before going to sleep, so it doesn't matter if it's missing out on features like different aspect ratios.

When I can't even get updates anymore, I know that I'm holding onto something for too long.

The timing for an upgrade is obvious, considering I'm missing out on what seem like very basic features like Snoopy backgrounds that arrived in the latest tvOS update in December. It's hard to believe a first-gen model isn't capable of running a simple background, so it might be Apple phasing out the device after all these years. When I can't even get updates like that anymore, I know that I'm holding onto something for too long. To be fair, I've had my eye on a new Apple TV 4K for a while since I wanted one for another room, so it's only right that I get a newer one.

Considering how long the first-gen device has been kicking, I have no doubt that grabbing a third-gen model even before the release of a fourth-gen would be worth it. I'm going to remain patient and hope Apple announces a fourth-gen this year, however.

Technology is making a big jump

I hope there are more features

Apple / Pocket-lint

Technology changes drastically from year to year, and when I look at a device that was released in 2017 compared to 2025, a lot is different. To put that into perspective, that could end up being the same run the Switch had if Nintendo decides to release it in 2025.

While Apple has made a lot of gains over the years, the Apple TV 4K hasn't necessarily reaped all the rewards. Apple Intelligence is a big one I mentioned earlier that none of the models have access to yet, but it's easy to envision them having at some point. Another thing I'd like to see is an upgraded processor, and if Apple borrows the chip from the Mac Mini, I wouldn't mind it.

I'm happy with the lifespan of my model, and I imagine it'll get many more years of service once I put it into a different room where I'll use it less.

With Apple Arcade being something Apple doesn't seem intent on abandoning, it would make a lot of sense to give the Apple TV 4K enough juice to play games natively. The types of games that hit Apple Arcade don't require a lot to run in the first place, but with beefier hardware, the Apple TV 4K could handle even larger games, and it could be a step toward Apple getting a gaming console of sorts into people's living rooms. It's not clear if Apple wants to ever go down that path, but it's certainly a possibility.

Despite the age of my Apple TV 4K, I don't have any major problems with its performance. There are some moments where it locks up after opening up too many apps, but it's easy to close out of them and start fresh again. I'm happy with the lifespan of my model, and I imagine it'll get many more years of service once I retire it to a different room where it'll get used less.

A new model isn't confirmed yet

Keep your fingers crossed

Apple / Pocket-lint

I keep talking about a new model, but it's not even confirmed if Apple plans on releasing one. As we move into 2025, it's now the longest wait between generations we've seen yet, so you can look at it as being overdue for one, but you can also see it as something that's not happening.

I'm in the boat of thinking that a new generation being around the corner because Apple keeps rolling out updates for the device, so it'd make sense for the tech authority to continue pushing new hardware. Although Apple TV+ isn't the best streaming service in the world, it must also be important for the tech giant to have a dedicated home for the app.

Even if Apple doesn't plan on coming out with a new generation this year, I'll make the leap to a third-gen model because I want to have the latest features and a product that still receives the new updates. Ultimately, I'm not missing out on a ton by not having the newest generation, but it'd be nice to know my model is supported by the time something major comes along that I don't want to miss out on.

The Apple TV 4K is far and away my favorite streaming device, so I'm excited about whatever type of updates it gets. The only downside I can really think of is its price, and even now, years after its release, the third-gen device still goes for $150. I would've bought an extra one a while ago if it ever had a notable sale, but it doesn't seem like Apple's even open to that. Hopefully, I can pay the full price on a 2025 model instead of an older one, so I'll keep my fingers crossed that it becomes a reality.

