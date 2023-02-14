Is that one or two new MacBook Airs coming next quarter?

Apple will launch a new MacBook Air "series" in the second quarter of 2023, according to a new report. This comes just a day after a different report claimed that the first 15-inch MacBook Air would arrive in April.

Apple's current 13-inch M2 MacBook Air was announced at WWDC 2022 which took place in June of that year. The second quarter of 2023 runs from April through June which might suggest that the company intends to repeat history and announce the updated MacBook Air at WWDC 2023.

This latest report comes via a paywalled DigiTimes report, seen by MacRumors. That report expects Apple's MacBook shipments to begin to slow in the first quarter of 2023, with the second quarter seeing the release "of a new MacBook Air series, according to industry sources."

What's so interesting about that turn of phrase is that DigiTimes appears to be suggesting that there is more than one MacBook Air notebook on the horizon. While it could be nothing, the timing is particularly interesting given recent rumours of an April 2023 release for the 15-inch MacBook Air.

If Apple is indeed going to announce new MacBook Air notebooks at WWDC we can likely expect them both to benefit from the expected M3 chips. Those chips are thought to use TSMC's more advanced 3nm manufacturing process for improved power efficiency and heat management.

While the move to a 3nm manufacturing process doesn't inherently mean faster chips, the thermal and power usage improvements associated with it could allow Apple to push the limit yet further. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already suggested that the M3 chips will be a "better-performing" upgrade for Mac buyers than the current M2 models.

However, with all of this said it's important to remember that DigiTimes can be very hit-and-miss with these reports. Keep that in mind when planning that big MacBook Air upgrade.