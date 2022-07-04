Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Top choice The Echo Show 8 offers a great mid-sized display with great speakers, for a room-filling Alexa experience. $130 on Amazon (US) £120 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Out of date The older Echo Show 8 offers much the same display and sound quality, but doesn't have the same camera experience as the new model. See at Amazon (US) £55 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon updated its Echo Show 8 in 2021, with a couple of new features. While the design of the older and newer devices remains close, there are a number of differences that might pull you towards one of the other device. Here we are looking at how the second-generation Echo Show 8 compares to the old Echo Show 8. For many people, the buying decision will be easy - you'll just get the new model because the older version is likely to be out of stock. But if you do spot a good deal on the old model, is it still worth buying?

Specs, price and availability

Both Echo Show 8 models are widely available, although Amazon will be the best port of call for most people looking to buy. You'll also find regular sales, bringing the prices down on a regular basis from the RRP. The latest Echo Show 8 is available in the US for $130 or for £120 in the UK and €130 in Europe.

The original model launched at the same price, but is now available much cheaper if you can find it. In the US it's generally out of stock on Amazon, but in the UK it's available for £100 and €110 in Europe - but read on to see which model you should choose.



Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Chipset MediaTek MT 8183 MediaTek MT 8163 Display 8in, 1280 x 800 8in, 1280 x 800 Sound 2 x 2.0in driver with passive bass radiator 2 x 2.0in driver with passive bass radiator Connectivity Bluetooth, Matter, BLE Mesh Bluetooth, Sidewalk Dimensions 200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g 200 x 135 x 99mm, 1037g Camera 13MP with privacy shutter 1MP with privacy shutter

Design and audio

A lot remains the same between the new Echo Show 8 and its predecessor: the two devices have the same design and they come in Charcoal and Glacier White colour options for the new model, or Charcoal and Sandstone for the old. Both measure 200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, they both have a power port at the back of the fabric-covered speaker base. A camera cover switch sits on top of both devices, along with four microphones, volume buttons and a microphone on/off switch. You'll notice, however, that the camera opening on the new model is squared, while on the older model it is round.

The second-generation Echo Show 8 is "Climate Pledge Friendly", featuring 30 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics, 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric, and 100 per cent recycled die-cast aluminium. The new Echo Show 8's packaging is also 99 per cent wood-fibre-based, so it's a greener product all round. Otherwise, the design of these devices remains much the same - the differences are elsewhere.

Both devices also have the same speaker arrangement built into the rear of the device under the fabric covering. There are two 2.0-inch drivers with a passive bass radiator. Essentially, the sound setup is the same - except the 2021 model doesn't have a 3.5mm socket, so you can't connect to via wire to other audio equipement.

Display

Both models share the same display, measuring 8-inches on the diagonal, and with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It's a touchscreen display allowing interaction with things you see on the screen and allowing you to swipe and tap on things like notifications and alarms.

The display is just about the right resolution for this size of device and suits the Show user interface well. But there's no difference between the 2021 model and the 2019 model and nothing to call between them visually.

Hardware and features

The second-generation Echo Show, however, features a bump in processor power compared to the older model. It has an 8-core processor in the MediaTek 8183, while the older model has a four-core processor in the MediaTek 8163. That means it's a little more responsive and a little faster in use - making for a better overall experience.

But the big change, however, is in the camera. The new Echo Show 8 has a 13-megapixel front camera that incorporates pan and zoom, tracking you across the room like the Echo Show 10, iPad Pro and Facebook Portal. The old Echo Show by comparison has a 1-megapixel front camera and it doesn't offer the pan and zoom feature, so the new model is definitely the one to choose if you make a lot of video calls.

There's a small difference in the connectivity that's offered too: the new model supports Matter, the new standard in smart home interoperability. That might not make a huge difference today, but it might mean that your 2021 Echo Show 8 is slightly more future-proof.

The two devices also all offer the same features in terms of Alexa and everything that comes with Alexa, such as weather reports, jokes, games, shopping lists and plenty more, whilst music streaming and video streaming is the same across the two models too.

Echo Show 8 (2021) vs Echo Show 8 (2019): Which should you buy?

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) is a little more expensive than its predecessor, but it comes with a big front camera upgrade, not only in terms of resolution but in terms of the features it offers too, adding pan and zoom. It also has a more powerful processor under its hood and it's more environmentally friendly - although it loses the 3.5mm connection.

Of course, you save a little cash if you buy the older model, and you get many of the same features in terms of Alexa, as well as the same audio capabilities, but you'll miss out on the camera tech and the faster processor - and it might not last you quite as well into the future.