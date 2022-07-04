Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) Our top pick Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 is ideal for Alexa users who want visual feedback on their bedside table. $85 on Amazon (US) £45 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) Hard to find The older Echo Show is basically the same, but it has a lower resolution camera. It can be hard to find, however. £65 on Amazon (UK)

Amazon updated its Echo Show 5 in 2021 with a couple of new features. There aren't huge differences between the 2021 Echo Show 5 and the older 2019 Echo Show 5, but if you're wondering whether to upgrade or if you should buy that heavily-discounted older model then read on.

Price and availability

Both the second-gen Echo Show 5 (2021) and the original version are available from Amazon and other retailers. Stock might be hard to find, however, as these Echo Show models are now getting pretty old.

Design and build

Almost everything is the same between the 2021 Echo Show 5 and the original Echo Show 5 that launched in 2019. Both devices measure 148 x 86 x 73mm and weigh 410g. There's a camera cover switch at the top of both devices, along with a microphone on/off button and volume buttons.

On the rear of the fabric-covered speaker base there's a power port, while the top of the display has a front-facing camera within the bezel of the top right corner. The newer Echo Show 5 is "Climate Pledge Friendly". It is made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics, 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric and 100 per cent recycled die-cast aluminium. Additionally, 99 per cent of its packaging is made of wood-fibre-based materials.

Both have the same speaker setup, but the original Echo Show 5 has a 3.5mm audio output on the rear, with this removed from the 2021 model. That means you can't cable-link your new Echo Show 5 to another audio device.

The newer Echo Show 5 is available in Charcoal, Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue colours, while the old Echo Show 5 only comes in Charcoal and Glacier White.

Display and cameras

Both devices have a 5.5-inch touchsccreen display and it's the same spec, so you get the same quality of image whichever you choose. There's really no difference between the devices when it comes to the display.

Though the front camera positioning is the same across the newer Echo Show 5 and the older Echo Show 5, the 2021 model has a 2-megapixel camera, while the older model has a 1-megapixel sensor with 720p video recording. That means it has a higher resolution for video calls, so video looks better. That's the only real difference and you can tell which is which because the 2021 Echo Show 5 has a squared camera opening, while the 2019 model is round.

Features

All the features are the same across the second generation Echo Show 5 and first-generation Echo Show 5, including built-in Alexa and everything that comes with Alexa, like smart home control, news and weather reports, games and Alexa Calling. Both also have the ability to stream music from various services, or stream your favourite TV shows from the likes of Prime Video and Netflix, although admittedly, it's a little small to use as a video device and you're better off using your smartphone instead.

Conclusion

The second-generation Echo Show 5 is identical in design to the first-generation model, but it offers a more sustainable build, new colours and a higher resolution front camera - and loses the 3.5mm socket. The new model is more expensive than its predecessor (while stocks last), and it offers the same processor and features so the older model is still just as capable.

If you want to do your bit for the environment, really like the blue colour option or you want a high-resolution front camera for video calls, the 2021 Echo Show is the one you want. If none of those are super important to you, the older Echo Show 5 doesn't miss out on much, if you can find it.