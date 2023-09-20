Hot on the heels of Apple's September hardware event, Amazon took to the stage to announce several new devices of its own. While the main focus was smart home gadgets, Amazon also announced tablets, wearables, and more. If you're an Amazon device user, there was almost certainly something for you. Here's everything the company announced along with when and how you can buy them for yourself.

Wearables

Echo Frames

Amazon Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen, 2023) Pre-order at Amazon

Amazon announced a new pair of Echo Frames that put Alexa right on your face. You can use them to play music with a tap or use your other Alexa devices to track them down if they go missing. They come in seven options, so you can find a pair that fits your style. These don't have an official date for pre-orders, but you can use the link above to sign up for notifications about their launch.

Smart Home

It wouldn't be an Amazon event without gadgets designed to control your smart home through the power of Alexa. While they weren't the most plentiful device type, there was enough to keep the smart home lovers satiated.

Echo Show 8

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Pre-order at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 builds on the features offered by previous generations while adding some intelligent new ones. It's better for video calls, and its home screen adapts based on your proximity to it. You can pre-order it now and you'll get your Echo Scow 8 in October.

Echo Hub

Amazon Amazon Echo Hub Pre-order at Amazon

Amazon announced the Echo Hub, which is meant to be the centerpiece of your smart home. It controls every aspect, from your security cameras to your music. If you've ever seen a science fiction movie where a character walks up to a screen and manipulates everything in their home at once, this device makes that real. Amazon said the Echo Hub will be available later this year, but you can use the link above to get email alerts for a more precise timeframe.

Fire TV

Amazon announced a few new Fire TV sticks and a soundbar at its event, and while they aren't reinventing the wheel, they seem like solid devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen)

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) Pre-order at Amazon

Amazon is keeping the legacy of its affordable Fire TV Stick alive with the new 4K model. It's $50, so it won't break the bank, but it supports 4K video content and plenty of other stuff that makes it worth a look. This one is available for pre-order now and it'll ship on September 27.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen)

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) Pre-order at Amazon

For those who need it all, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the streamer for them. It's $10 more and adds support for Wi-Fi 6E. The Max has the same September 27 ship date as the cheaper model.

Fire TV Soundbar

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Pre-order at Amazon

Amazon also announced its own set of TV speakers called the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar. It still requires a Fire TV streamer to watch anything, so it's an affordable soundbar that works well with Amazon's stuff. The Fire TV Soundbar is available now, so you can order it and have it in a couple days.

Cameras and security

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera

Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera Pre-order at Amazon

This outdoor security camera from Blink offers 700 lumens of motion-triggered LED lighting, so you can see anyone lurking around your property and scare them away with a bright light. Devices will start shipping October 17, 2023 and pre-orders are open now.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Pre-order at Amazon

Ring also showed up at Amazon's event with a new camera designed to be easy to stick just about anywhere. It's not the first Stick-Up camera from Ring, but it does make some worthwhile improvements over the original. This is available for pre-order now and will ship on October 18.

Kids Gadgets

Amazon loves introducing kids to its gadgets. As such, the company announced a couple of fun new devices targeted explicitly at its younger users.

Echo Pop Kids speaker

Amazon Echo Pop Kids speaker Pre-order at Amazon

Amazon took everything we loved about the Echo Pop and gave it some parental control and a kid-friendly look. The speaker is up for pre-order now and will ship at some point in October.

Fire HD 10 Kids tablets

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) Pre-order at Amazon

There's a new tablet for kids on the market. It comes with 32GB of space, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD display, and plenty of other goodies that'll allow your kids to grow with the tablet. The Fire HD 10 Kids is ready for pre-order and will ship in October.