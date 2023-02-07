It’s always a good idea to have a backup source of power. Our modern lifestyle relies on various devices and gadgets. As such, something as simple as a blackout can represent a significant disruption. And of course, a more severe power outage may lead to serious issues.

In the age of remote work and high dependence on internet connectivity, going an hour without electricity could wreak havoc on productivity. Computers can lose important data if their power supply is suddenly cut off, and important tasks might get delayed.

Fortunately, there’s a way to prevent such problems. A home battery backup system can keep the essential devices running, allowing you to do your job even when the lights go out. As an additional convenience, your coffee machine, fan, and other appliances will stay functional.

A leader in the home generator and portable power station markets, Oukitel offers practical solutions for home needs as well as for lovers of the outdoors. Its latest upcoming generators, Abearl P5000 and Abearl P5000 Pro, show the brand’s dedication to innovation and improvement.

This article will provide an overview of the two backup powerhouses from Oukitel and tell you about amazing early bird deals for these products.

The power of Abearl P5000 and Abearl P5000 Pro

The Abearl P5000 and P5000 Pro represent the latest advances in home battery backup systems. The generators are built to provide a steady supply of power and work reliably even under the harshest conditions.

Robust charging systems

Both variants - the P5000 and P5000 Pro - boast an impressive battery capacity of 5,120Wh at 51.2V. But these generators aren’t only about quantity - they also ensure the energy stays at more than sufficient strength levels. In that regard, when it comes to amperage, the devices pack quite a punch with 1,600,000 mAh.

These features are made possible thanks to the high-performance LiFePO4 batteries which also allow for lightning-fast charging. In addition, these batteries can be charged up to 3,500 times, which means that you could use the generator every day without pause for almost a full decade.

The main charging mode for the Abearl P5000 and P5000 Pro is via the AC adapter. The generators can charge at 12-120V and 15A, with a maximum charging capacity of 1,800W. In this mode, they can reach full capacity in only three hours, but the devices can do even better.

Harnessing the power of the sun

The Abearl P5000 and P5000 Pro are also balcony solar generators. Each device features an XT60 solar charging port with the same charging action as the AC port. Furthermore, the Abearl P5000 and P5000 Pro have a super-fast charging mode with combined input that allows the generators to charge fully in under two hours.

You can install a balcony solar panel, hook it up to your Abearl P5000 or P5000 Pro, and keep the power on even during longer outages. Yet, believe it or not, that’s not the full extent of the possibilities of these generators.

Both the Abearl P5000 and P5000 Pro are designed with the outdoors in mind. To allow uninterrupted use on the road, each device supports car charging at either 12V and 8A or 24V and 10A. And if you get a portable solar panel set, you can keep the generators going without straining your car battery.

These devices can operate daily without a power line. Your solar generator can charge to maximum capacity in only five hours and be ready to go immediately.

All the power output you need

When it comes to output, the Abearl P5000 and P5000 Pro have AC and DC options with a pure sine wave inverter for reliable and stable supply. This is where the two models differ the most.

The Abearl P5000 is rated at 2,200W, with a UPS rating of 1,400W and surge power of 4,000W. The battery generator works at 100-120V. On the other hand, the ABEARL P5000 Pro has a power rating of 4,000W (1,600W UPS) with a whopping 8,000W surge power. In terms of voltage, it has a split-phase system, allowing it to function at 120 or 240V.

Both generators support simultaneous charging and discharging, i.e. you can keep powering your devices with the power stations plugged in. The P5000 and P5000 Pro feature the following output ports:

AC x 5

USB-A x 2

USBA-A, QC3.0 x 2

USB-C x2

DC24V x1

DC12V x2

12V/10A cigar lighter port x1

It’s worth noting that all these features come in compact packaging for easy transport. The P5000 weighs 52kg, while the P5000 Pro is only slightly heavier at 53kg.

Grab special offers for Abearl P5000 and Abearl P5000 Pro

The Abearl P5000 and Abearl P5000 Pro became available on Kickstarter on February 3.

Missed out on Oukitel’s special coupons at its launch time? Oukitel has unveiled a limited-time Spring Special price on Kickstarter. Grab this opportunity and you can get the Abearl P5000 Pro portable power station when you pledge US $3,099 to the Kickstarter campaign, which is 48% off its retail price of $5,999.

Get the Abearl P5000 portable power station when you pledge US $2,299 to the Kickstarter campaign, which is 54% off its retail price of $4,999.

Don’t hesitate to visit the Oukitel Kickstarter campaign to take advantage of these one-time deals.