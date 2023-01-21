Streaming service Netflix is getting ready to roll out its paid account sharing feature to more countries soon, the company has confirmed.

Netflix shared its Q4 earnings this week, with the company saying that it intended to begin rolling out the feature more broadly in the first quarter of this year. That means that more countries could have the feature by March.

“Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business,” Netflix said according to an Android Authority report. “As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with.”

Netflix is well aware that people share their accounts and passwords with others, even if they don't happen to live in the same home. It's historically turned a blind eye to that, but had previously said that extra fees would be levied in the future.

A trial has been underway in Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic for a while now, with customers given the option of paying a little extra on their existing Netflix subscription to allow another household to share their account.

Netflix perhaps rightly believes that it is being shortchanged right now, with people getting its content for free when they should in fact be paying customers. It remains to be seen how many people are willing to pay extra so their friends or family members can piggyback off of their account, however.

Netflix had previously announced that it was looking at non-paying users shortly after confirming hat it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 - a huge contrast from previous quarters that saw continued growth.