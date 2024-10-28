Key Takeaways Netflix's Moments feature allows users to bookmark scenes and easily share them with others.

This feature may lead to more viral discussions about shows and movies, enticing others to watch.

Users can save and share Moments, with no clear limit based on content length, but limited availability to iOS and Android only.

Netflix is rolling out a new Moments feature that lets you bookmark specific scenes or instances from a series or movie. Users can then share that scene with a friend or family member using a link that can be shared. Using the Moments feature, Netflix subscribers can easily share a part of a series online as well. It's one of the streamer's surprising new features.

This function will undoubtedly enable Netflix subscribers to generate even more viral discussions about a new series or movie. Showing a scene from a brand-new series could entice others to jump in and give it a shot. The ability to share a Moment is rolling out to iOS subscribers globally starting October 28. In the "coming weeks," Android users will also gain access to this feature. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though the feature will come to the web or TV.

Netflix Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Netflix Free trial No Expand Sign up

Related Netflix reportedly reducing movie output after shuttering game studio It looks like Netflix is the latest company to be tightening its belt ahead of 2024. According to a report from Bloomberg, the streaming platform will be lowering original output from its film division, aiming to cut the streamer’s annual output by around half, down to around 25 movies per year from the 50 the streamer currently releases. And this isn't the only cost-cutting measure hitting the streamer. As we reported earlier, Netflix has closed its gaming studio, Blue, which despite being open for two years and employing game industry veterans who worked on Halo and God of War, released exactly zero games. You can read more about this development (and Netflix's plans to release a new word puzzle game) at the attached link. With this in mind, we have to wonder what exactly Netflix's strategy will be going forward. It's clear that they want less content on the streamer, and some have hypothesized that they may be wanting to favor quality over quantity, as Netflix shows and movies h

How to use Netflix's Moments feature

You can use Moments to bookmark and save that hysterical bit from a standup special to share

Netflix

When you're watching something on Netflix, you can tap the screen to see the menu options available. Here, a brand-new Moments button can be found. Selecting this will open a new menu to discover. Within this menu, Netflix asks users if they "Want to capture this moment?" Once confirmed, the scene is saved and bookmarked. When ready to replay, it starts at the specific timecode that's saved. Using this menu, you can also see other Moments that have been saved for that series or movie.

You can also share the Moment with various supported apps. Netflix also lets you copy the link to your clipboard so you can post it at your leisure. By using these links, you can post them in a group chat with friends, suggesting they check out a specific scene. It can also be shared on social media, whether it be for a cheeky reference or a way to show off an impactful moment from a series. It can also be much better than having to scrub through uploaded clips on YouTube or TikTok.

Related Do you still watch new shows on Netflix? Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that only 5 weeks after debuting the modern Greek gods-inspired series Kaos (which earned mostly positive reviews and had a star-filled cast led by Jeff Goldblum as Zeus), the show had been canceled. This was remarkably fast, and many social media users lamented the fact that modern streaming shows seemingly have to find an audience immediately or risk being canceled, with no time for positive word of mouth to spread. And unfortunately, this led many to conclude that it just isn't worth it to watch first season shows on Netflix until they are renewed, as the risk for cancelation on the platform for first-season shows seems unfortunately high. Which leads us to the question, do you still watch first season shows on Netflix? If so, have any of your favorites been canceled?

The limits of using Netflix Moments

In a recent interview, spokesperson Dorian Rosenburg talks about how many Moments you can save

Netflix

Immediately after hearing about this feature, I began to wonder how many Moments a user would be able to bookmark and save. Speaking with The Verge, Netflix spokesperson Dorian Rosenburg says that it'll ultimately depend on the length of the content. “The number of Moments you can save depends on the length of the content,” Rosenburg says.

From the sounds of it, you'll likely be able to bookmark more of say Stranger Things than you would when wanting to clip Moments from Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. However, Rosenberg does state, "There’s plenty of space to save your favorite Moments, so most members won’t need to worry about a limit when it comes to saving across multiple shows and movies.”