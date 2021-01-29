Back in 2021 Netflix launched a test that allowed you to set a sleep timer, although it has since removed the feature.

At launch, the site was limited to subscribers on Android devices. But, essentially, it allowed you to set a timer for your viewing period. You could choose between four timer settings: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or the end of what you were watching. After the selected time limit ends, the Netflix for Android app would stop your stream to, theoretically, help spare the battery life on your mobile phone or tablet. This also stopped TV show episodes from continuing to auto-play.

Just imagine being able to prop up your Android phone, put on a Netflix show, and then pass out, without having to worry about finding where you last watched.

The Verge said Netflix's test was limited to "select users globally", but that Netflix will consider bringing the feature to other devices, including the Netflix app on TV sets and desktops. It just depends on how widely accepted and used the feature was by testers during the beta phase.

The feature is also limited to adult profiles right now.

2 Images Netflix Netflix

Close

How to use Netflix sleep timers

To use Netflix's timer feature (if it ever comes back), follow these steps:

Select and play a TV show or movie on your Android device. In the corner, you will see a clock icon labeled as Timer. Tap on Timer. Select 15, 30, 45 minutes, or Finish Show.

Will Netflix sleep timers come back?

As we mentioned above, Netflix removed this testing feature quite a while back and hasn't replaced it since, so for now it would seem that sleep timers are no longer a likelihood for all users.

However, you should never say never on this front - Netflix could well decide to give the feature some more testing down the line, and see if it can improve it to the point where it does merit a full release.

Still, if you're in need of sleep timers right now you might have to look into plugins and browser extensions, or screen time controls, because as it stands you can't control things from within Netflix's apps.