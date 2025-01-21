Summary Netflix is raising subscription prices in the US and other countries, with increases ranging from $1 to $2.50 per month.

The company's most popular Standard plan will now cost $17.99 per month, up from $15.49.

Netflix has experienced significant growth, adding 19 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2024, totaling around 300 million globally.

Netflix is going to raise the price of its subscriptions in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina, the company announced during its fourth quarter earnings. The price change will impact all of Netflix's most popular plans, including its ad-supported plan , its Standard plan, and its Premium plan, both The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg report.

"As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," Netflix says in its letter to shareholders. "To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans." The new prices represent anywhere from a $1 to $2.50 increase per month, and breakdown as follows:

Standard with ads: $7.99 per month, up from $6.99 per month

Standard: $17.99, up from $15.49 per month

Premium: $24.99 per month, up from $22.99

Price changes, like the password crackdown, get people to pay

Netflix has meaningfully rebounded since it reported that it lost subscribers for the first time in 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company added 19 million new subscribers, which means it now has around 300 million subscribers globally.

That's thanks to a better mix of movies, shows, and live programming -- boxing matches and Beyoncé prompted a lot of people to sign up -- and also Netflix's crackdown on password sharing. The company implemented a new system for managing shared accounts in 2023, and it seems like it's led to a lot of people signing up for an ad-supported plan rather than losing access to Netflix entirely.