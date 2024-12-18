Summary Netflix's upcoming docuseries follows the 2024 SEC college football season, with unfiltered access to coaches and players.

Box to Box Films produces the series, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the SEC season through various settings.

Scheduled for a summer 2025 release, the untitled series aims to bring the drama and pageantry of SEC football to a global audience.

If you're a big fan of college football, you won't want to miss this new series coming to Netflix.

Netflix has announced a new docuseries that gives an in-depth look at the players and coaches behind the 2024 Southeastern Conference (SEC) college football season. The series is coming in the summer of 2025 and features eight 45-minute episodes.

"This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release.

The docuseries is produced by Box to Box Films

The series follows the whole 2024 SEC season

The SEC docuseries coming to Netflix is produced by Box to Box Films, known for other docuseries like Sprint, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point. The new docuseries promises to give viewers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the SEC 2024 season "from the field and the locker rooms to the team buses, barbershops, and more."

The SEC comprises 16 college/university football teams, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs. The docuseries is currently untitled and is being executive produced by Box to Box's James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, and Hillary Olsen. Collin Orcutt serves as an executive producer and showrunner.

Netflix is known for some outstanding documentaries, with last year's David Beckham docuseries immediately springing to mind. If you're a fan of college football or want a behind-the-scenes look at one of America's most popular sports, this SEC docuseries will certainly pique your interest when it arrives on the popular streaming platform in the summer of 2025. If you're looking for more football on Netflix, it will be hosting NFL Christmas Gameday live on December 25, featuring a performance by Beyoncé.