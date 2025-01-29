Summary Netflix is making it easier for iOS users to download an entire season of a show.

The new feature lets users download a season with one press of a button, rather than having to download each episode one by one.

Previously, Season Download was only available on Android Devices.

One of my favorite features on Netflix and other streaming services like Prime Video is the ability to download shows and movies . It's handy when you are about to go on a long flight or just out of the house. Now, Netflix is making it easier than ever for iPhone and iPad users to download shows.

Netflix recently announced that it is adding the ability to download an entire season of a show with one press of a button for iOS users. The new Season Download button can be found on a show's display page. Previously, this feature was only available on Android devices.

"Whether you're gearing up for a long flight and ready to dive into the new season of The Night Agent, a cross-country train ride with XO Kitty Season 2 keeping you company, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button," Netflix said in a press release.

How to download an entire season on Netflix

To download an entire season of a show, navigate to its display page, select the season you want to download, and tap the Season Download button next to the Share option. The season you chose will then download onto your device so you can watch it offline or without using up data while out of the house.

To manage your Netflix downloads, go to the My Netflix tab and select the Downloads section. You'll then see all the shows and movies you have downloaded, and you can delete them to free up storage space. Also, if you go to Netflix's app settings, you can adjust the video quality of downloads. By default, it will be set to Standard, but you can select Higher to make the downloads look better. However, this will use up more storage space on your device.

Before Netflix added Season Downloads, you had to download each episode one by one manually. As someone who frequently uses Netflix's download feature on my iPad for flights and train rides, I'm thrilled to see the streaming giant add this functionality to its iOS app after debuting it first on Android devices. In a more controversial move, Netflix recently announced a price hike for users in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.