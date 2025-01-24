Summary Netflix aims to expand its gaming portfolio with couch co-op and party games.

Despite a mixed history with gaming, Netflix does offer a decent selection of AAA games you can stream from the cloud.

Adding couch co-op and party games could help Netflix retain and expand its subscriber base.

Netflix hasn't given up on gaming yet. Since 2023, the streaming giant has offered cloud gaming on its TV app and a selection of mobile games for subscribers. Now, it wants to expand its gaming portfolio to include couch co-op and party games.

Netflix's co-CEO Greg Peters made the announcement during the company's Q4 2024 earnings call this week (via The Verge). Peters addressed Netflix's gaming ambitions overall, including focusing on more "narrative games based on Netflix IP" and party and couch co-op games that families and friends can enjoy together. It's currently unclear what these games will be or when they will be available.

"We'll also be delivering couch and co-op games on the TV delivered from the cloud." Peters said during the earnings call. "We think of this as a successor to family board game night or an evolution of what the game show on TV used to be."

Netflix Netflix is a global streaming service offering on-demand access to movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content. Founded in 1997 as a DVD rental service, it transitioned to streaming in 2007 and now operates in over 190 countries. Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Netflix Free trial No Expand See at Netflix

Netflix has a mixed history with gaming

It offers a variety of AAA games, but it recently closed its AAA gaming studio

Netflix

When you think of Netflix, you generally consider it an app for watching TV shows and movies. However, for the past couple of years, Netflix has been trying to expand its presence in the gaming space. On Netflix's mobile app, you can access a variety of AAA titles, like Civilization 6, Hades, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and more. You won't find many recent AAA games on Netflix, but its current offering is a decent start.

However, Netflix's gaming efforts haven't always been smooth sailing. Last year, it closed its Southern California Game Studio, known as Blue, which was reportedly working on a multiplatform AAA game before it closed. The company also recently removed nearly all its interactive shows and movies to focus on other technological efforts.

Adding couch co-op and party games to Netflix is a smart move by the streaming giant, and if the titles prove to be fun and popular, it could help Netflix maintain and grow its large subscriber base. Playing games on Netflix requires an active subscription, which the company recently announced would get a price hike in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.