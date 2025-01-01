Summary Netflix has added Civilization VI Platinum Edition for free

Subscribers can access on mobile devices only with latest updates

Includes new features like zombie apocalypse mode

Netflix just added one of the best strategy games ever to its game library in Civilization VI.

You'll now be able to build your own empire and lead your civilization through golden eras and dark ages by playing the Platinum Edition of Civilization VI. Included in the Platinum Edition are the two major DLC's for the turn-based strategy game , Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm, along with smaller content updates that see new game styles, civilizations, and situations added to the game.

Best of all, accessing the game is as simple as playing any other game on your phone.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI Sid Meier's long-running strategy game is back with new leaders and civilizations that are out to conquer the world. Publisher 2K Genre Strategy Platform Steam See at Steam

How to Access Civilization VI on Netflix

A couple of clicks from recreating history

Netflix/Firaxis

Netflix has made it simple for subscribers to dive into Civilization VI's world-building adventures, but it is only available on mobile devices. You'll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 15 or later, or an Android device running AndroidOS 8 or later, so make sure whatever you're using has the latest updates installed. Once that's done, here's how to get started:

Download the app Civilization VI - Netflix app from the Google Play Store or App Store (make sure you choose the Netflix version and not the regular version of Civilization VI)

Sign in to your Netflix account

Let the game download the necessary updates and you're ready to play. The whole process took less than five minutes for me.

What’s Included in Civilization VI: Platinum Edition

Climate change and a World Congress

Civilization VI, like previous entries in the franchise, has changed drastically with the addition of DLCs and new other new content updates. You can now access all of them on your mobile device with the Civilization VI: Platinum Edition which includes the two major DLCs, as well as content updates that include tons of new features like unique leaders and situations, including a zombie apocalypse mode. The two major expansions also drastically change the base game, making it worth checking out for players who havent experienced them yet.

The Rise and Fall expansion adds new dimensions to the gameplay with features like Golden Ages and Dark Ages. It also introduces governors, loyalty mechanics, and new diplomatic opportunities. Gathering Storm, on the other hand, brings the environment into focus. You'll be forced to contend with natural disasters like hurricanes and volcanic eruptions while exploiting resources can lead to the worst effects of climate change in the later stages of the game. This expansion also introduces World Congress, giving players a platform to negotiate global policies and treaties.

Why Play Civilization VI on Netflix?

A $167 gaming experience for free