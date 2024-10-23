Key Takeaways Netflix has closed its gaming studio, Blue. The studio had game industry veterans who worked on Halo and God of War.

The shuttered studio was reportedly working on an AAA multiplatform game.

Now, Netflix has announced a new daily word puzzle game, TED Tumblewords NETFLIX, and its set to launch on November 20th.

Netflix is known as a giant in the streaming space, but are you aware it's also moving into the gaming industry ? Well, if you aren't, that's okay, because so far that push has been rocky. Three years ago, Netflix began its journey into the the world of gaming, and now it has already closed one of its gaming studios.

According to GameFile, Netflix's Southern California Game Studio, known as Blue, has closed. In 2022, Netflix announced it hired former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny to run the studio. Blue also brought in game industry veterans from popular franchises such as Halo and God of War. The studio was reportedly working on a multiplatform AAA game before it was closed.

Since entering the gaming world, Netflix has released quite a few games on its platform, including several high-profile mobile ports of Grand Theft Auto and Hades, and games developed internally, like Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

Now, just after news of Blue's closure, Netflix has announced a daily word puzzle game that looks kind of like Wordle . Because, why not? Netflix making mobile games makes more sense to me than AAA titles.

Netflix's daily word puzzle game is a collaboration with TED

I didn't know I needed another daily word puzzle game in my life

TED Tumblewords NETFLIX is Netflix's newest game, created in partnership with TED, the non-profit behind TED Talks. I didn't have Netflix making a daily word puzzle game on my bingo card. I'm already distracted enough by Wordle and Contexto daily, and now this Netflix puzzle game intrigues me, especially since I've spent countless hours watching TED Talks.

The app's description says, "Slide rows of scrambled letters to spell words in this thought-provoking word puzzle game from TED. Play every day to level up and set new spelling high scores." If you're getting bored with Wordle or whatever daily puzzle game you're playing, this might be a fun one to try out. However, it requires a Netflix subscription to play it.

I don't know what's cooler; Netflix's new game puzzle app or Chick-fil-A's new streaming effort . TED Tumblewords Netflix is available in the App Store and Google Play Store for pre-registration and is expected to launch on November 20th.