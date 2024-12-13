Summary Netflix has released themed 60-minute yule logs based on Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Spellbound.

Find the yule logs by searching for "fireplace" on Netflix or each show individually.

The history of the yule log on TV dates back to 1966.

There is nothing like a good old-fashioned yule log on TV to spice up your living room during the holiday season. The calmness and cackles of the fire make for an excellent background on your TV while you mingle with friends and family at this festive time of year. If you’re looking for a new yule log to put on over the holidays, Netflix has got you covered.

The streaming giant recently released three new yule logs based on three of its popular original shows: Squid Game, Bridgerton and Spellbound.

Each yule log is 60 minutes long, and you can watch them on Netflix worldwide now.

Your changes have been saved Netflix Netflix is a global streaming service offering on-demand access to movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content. Founded in 1997 as a DVD rental service, it transitioned to streaming in 2007 and now operates in over 190 countries. Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Netflix Free trial No Expand $6.99 at Netflix

Related This free tool generated a Netflix Wrapped for me and I can't look away Get insight into all your binge-watching habits in 2024 with Kapwing's Unofficial Netflix Wrapped tool. Here's how to use it.

How to watch the new yule logs on Netflix

The new themed yule logs arrive just weeks before Christmas

Netflix

To find the new yule logs on Netflix, search for "fireplace," all three should pop up with other options. You can also search for each show individually, and it'll appear, too. Squid Game's fireplace is set in the Head Man's office, while Bridgerton's is fittingly set in the Bridgerton living room. Spellbound's isn't technically a fireplace at all. Instead, it's a campfire set in the wilderness of Lumbria, the movie's fantasy kingdom.

Each of the yule logs contains Easter eggs from the series it represents. For example, in the Squid Game yule log, you can see the Head Man's green telephone to the right of the fireplace. In Bridgerton's yule log, you'll find Lady Whistledown's quill pen and a bouquet of wisteria.

The history of yule logs on TV dates back to 1966, when WPIX in New York began broadcasting its Yule Log program. It's a lovely tradition, and seeing it continue to live on six decades later is wonderful. Squid Game's Fireplace arrives ahead of the series' highly-anticipated season two premiere on December 26. If you're trying to get into the Christmas spirit, Netflix has also recently added new Hallmark Christmas movies available to watch now too.