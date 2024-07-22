Key Takeaways Netflix is developing over 80 new games to add monthly to its gaming service, targeting narrative-focused titles.

Co-CEO Peters emphasized using games to engage super fans between seasons, creating new storylines.

Netflix Gaming aims to compete in the gaming services market by offering a mix of first and third-party titles.

Netflix has announced in its latest earnings call that it has over 80 new games in development for its gaming service. The current plan is for new games to be added to the service every from July onward.

Co-CEO Gregory K Peters made a statement during the company's earnings call this past Thursday to investors regarding its strategy with Netflix Gaming. Launched in 2021, Netflix Gaming allowed subscribers to play a select catalog of games via their mobile devices. Initially, the number of titles was limited, however, Netflix has invested in bringing more titles over time, including the purchase of several developers. Now, it appears ready to double down on making gaming a core part of the Netflix brand.

The Netflix of gaming

Bridging TV and gaming

After years of slow and quiet buildup, Netflix is ready to take Netflix Gaming to the next level. Currently, over 80 games are in various stages of development with the plan to roll them out the audiences on a monthly basis. During the call where this news was announced, Peters noted that narrative-focused games were the main focus, specifically ones based on existing shows such as Selling Sunset and Emily in Paris.

Narrative adventure games tend to be more suitable for mobile platforms where controllers and quick reflexes aren't necessary and are a good entry point for people who don't typically play games. Peters' co-CEO Theodore A Sarandos also commented on this choice. "I think our opportunity here to serve a super fandom with games is really fun and remarkable. I think the idea of being able to take a show and give the superfan a place to be in between seasons and even beyond that, to be able to use the game platform to introduce new characters and new storylines or new plot twist events, now you could do those kind of things and then they can then materialize in the next season or in the sequel to the film."

Of course, this lineup of games won't only be narrative or show/film tie-ins. Peters clarified that there will be "lots more, including very different types of games yet to come in the quarters and years ahead."

Netflix Gaming has amassed a catalog of over 100 titles up to this point, with a mixture of both first and third-party titles. These include big names like the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, to indie hits like Oxenfree. A new title per month is an ambitious goal, but could begin to position Netflix as a true competetor in the gaming services market.

Netflix Gaming is currently available for all Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.