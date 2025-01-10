Summary Netflix offers a variety of video games, including popular AAA titles like Civilization 6 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

To play games on Netflix, open the app and select from the mobile games section - no additional purchases required.

While not replacing dedicated gaming systems, Netflix's growing game library provides new experiences and is worth exploring.

Netflix is certainly most known for its wide selection of TV shows and movies. Even if it sometimes cancels things prematurely, it's no doubt the household name when it comes to streaming services. What you might not know is there are quite a few video games tucked away on the service. If you've decided Netflix isn't worth it anymore, maybe checking out some of the games could change your mind.

While you won't find games like The Last of Us or God of War on Netflix, you can find some AAA games. An important note is these aren't AAA games of today, but they are mostly AAA games of generations ago. There are still some highly popular and addicting games like Dead Cells and Hades, but there's also Civilization 6 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Essentially, Netflix has a well-rounded selection of games for lovers of any genre if you're looking for something to play on your phone. Civilization 6 in particular is a good get because it includes all of the game's DLC completely free of charge.

How to find games on Netflix for free

A good selection of games

Netflix

If you have an active Netflix subscription, the only thing you have to do is open up Netflix on your device and start browsing through the offerings. There's no extra purchase to make, and if you want to play Hades, the only thing you have to do is click on it and start playing. Not everything is AAA, but there are still some indie gems worth checking out.

Open Netflix on your phone or tablet. Go to the Mobile Games section. Scroll through the list until you find something you like. Add a game you plan on playing again in the future to your list so you can find it again.

If you know what game you want to play, you can also search for it on the App Store or Google Play, though some games have a "Netflix Version" which you'll need to download to be able to play for free. There are many games you'll want to come back to time and time again, so make sure you add those to your list so they aren't hard to find. There's a surprising number of games included on the service, so saving any time you can in getting back to a game is worth it in the long run.

Playing a game on your phone might not be the most ideal way of playing a game, but you might be shocked at just how well some games work on a mobile device. You can always connect a controller if you don't want to stick with touch-screen controls too. You need to make sure the game you plan on playing has controller support beforehand so you don't waste your time, however.

Netflix had a AAA game studio

What could've been

Netflix

Although the cutting-edge games aren't on Netflix, that could've been a reality if Netflix had kept its AAA game studio open. Despite the closure of the studio, Netflix has continued to add more games to the service, so there must be some sort of internal number showing the growing library being worth it to the streamer.

While the main draw of the platform remains the movies and TV shows, it's cool to see games taking up a big portion of the portfolio. It's a solid way to stay engaged with the streaming service, and when games like Civ 6 hit with all the DLC included, it's worth staying subscribed to check out some new things. Of course, a lot of games like San Andreas, Dead Cells, Spiritfarer, and Hades are all years-old games that are available on other platforms, so there's a chance you already own them or played them if you're a gamer.

For somebody just dipping their toes into gaming, there's less of a chance of that being the case, and the Netflix subscription represents a great service to them. This won't be a service that ever replaces the need for a gaming PC or console, but it's a good way to keep up with some really good games you might've missed over the years, and many of them are from AAA developers.