Netflix is working on expanding its live sports programming, streaming NFL games on Christmas day.

The streaming giant will be producing documentaries of players leading up to the Women's World Cup.

Netflix is once again making a significant move in the sports world.

Netflix and FIFA have announced an agreement which grants the streaming giant exclusive rights in the U.S. to stream the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031. This is the first time the tournament will appear on a streaming service in the U.S.

"This is a landmark moment for sports media rights," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a press release. "As a marquee brand and FIFA’s new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game."

Netflix is making a big push for sports

Netflix is known for its plethora of TV shows and movies, but the streaming giant is beginning to expand its outreach to live programming. Last month, it hosted the Mike Tyson v. Jake Paul boxing fight, which saw over 108 million people tune in live. However, users faced technical difficulties during the fight. On Christmas day, Netflix is hosting a double-header of NFL games, with Beyoncé performing at half-time during the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup is being hosted in Brazil and runs from June 24 to July 25. 32 teams from around the globe will compete in the tournament, and it will all be live on Netflix to watch. The streaming giant is planning supplemental coverage of the games, with live studio shows providing coverage, commentary and analysis of the tournament's most significant moments. Netflix will also produce documentaries leading up to the event, focusing on top players and their journey to the games.

Seeing the FIFA Women's World Cup get a massive platform like Netflix to shine on is excellent. The last tournament in 2023 was fun to watch, and the final between Spain and England was a real nail-biter that resulted in Spain winning its first title ever. In addition to its deal with Netflix, FIFA recently partnered with DAZN to exclusively stream the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Netflix recently announced it is making a docuseries based on the 2024 SEC college football season too.