We all know that Netflix has big ambitions when it comes to gaming. And while they haven't had much success thus far, the streamer has continued to invest in mobile gaming , with the hope of potentially landing that all-important killer IP that will finally put them on the gaming market.

And while the streaming giant has been mostly content to do its own thing, during a recent interview with The Game Business that took place following a Netflix presentation in San Francisco, Netflix's President of Games, Alain Tascan went on the attack, criticizing console games, and PlayStation in particular, lobbing a truly strange insult at the Japanese console maker, alluding to the idea that younger generations are not interested in PlayStation gaming, saying "Look at the younger generation. Are eight year-olds and 10 year-olds dreaming of owning a PlayStation 6? I am not sure."

Apparently controllers and downloads are what's wrong with modern gaming

Bad news not for just PlayStation, but the upcoming Switch 2

According to Tascan, Netflix's strategy is all about making games that avoid points of friction for modern gaming. So what are these points of friction? “Having enough controllers for family," was one of the chief issues Tascan said, going on to add "Having a piece of hardware that might be expensive, that’s another friction. Waiting for a game to download, that’s another friction. I am [aware of] all the obstacles, and asking if we can reduce them as much as possible.”

This vague attack on console gaming is, of course, deeply misguided as the Nintendo Switch, the best-selling modern console, ships with two Joy-Con controllers and offers hundreds of cartridge-based games, which do not require downloads to play. This line of attack also seemingly negates the buzz surrounding the upcoming Switch 2, which is projected to have one of the biggest console launches of all time.

Netflix should focus on making great games

