Key Takeaways Beyoncé will perform at the NFL halftime show on Christmas day, marking her third appearance.

Netflix faced technical issues during the recent boxing match, raising concerns about handling Beyoncé's performance.

Viewers question if Netflix can manage Beyoncé's performance after struggles during the Tyson-Paul fight.

If you're a Beyoncé fan, you'll be pleased to hear she is making a return to the NFL 's big stage. The legendary singer and songwriter will perform during the half-time show of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas day being streamed on Netflix .

“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday,” Netflix said in a press release. This will be Beyoncé's third NFL halftime show. She previously performed at the Super Bowls in 2013 and 2016.

The news comes after Netflix recently hosted a major boxing match between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and internet sensation Jake Paul. However, many viewers on social media reported running into technical issues on Netflix during the fight, such as constant buffering, leaving some to speculate whether the streaming giant can handle the power of Beyoncé.

Can Netflix handle Beyoncé?

Netflix might not be ready for the power of Beyoncé

The Paul versus Tyson boxing fight streamed on Netflix was a first for the streaming giant, as typically boxing matches like this go the pay-per-view route. The fight was free to watch for Netflix subscribers, and Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated boxing match, which resulted in Tyson, aged 58, being beaten by Paul, 27.

However, for many, the fight was overshadowed by a myriad of technical problems on Netflix, such as constant buffering delays, lag, and issues loading the fight. Netflix has not publicly commented at this time on the widely-reported technical issues users faced.

There is a concern that if Netflix can't properly handle 60 million users watching a boxing match, how will it handle the power of the same amount of viewers, or possibly more, turning in to see Beyoncé perform at the NFL half-time show on Christmas day? Only time will tell, but it seems Netflix will need to up its own game to ensure its live-streaming capabilities are up to snuff for Queen Bee. One user on X put it best:

Beyoncé's NFL half-time performance will take place during the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game at 4:30 PM ET on Christmas day. The game is being streamed exclusively on Netflix.