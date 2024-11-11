Key Takeaways Netflix has added 10 Hallmark Christmas movies, like "A Merry Scottish Christmas."

Hallmark has also launched Hallmark+ for more Christmas movies at $8/month.

Netflix also has a Holiday Hub filled with tons more movies for the holidays.

'Tis the season to be jolly. With Halloween now in the rearview mirror, Black Friday fast approaching, and the weather getting colder, it's time to get into the Christmas spirit, and Netflix has just the solution.

Netflix has recently added 10 fan favorite Hallmark Christmas movies to stream. So get ready to kick back, relax, put the fireplace on and enjoy some true Christmas classics like "A Merry Scottish Christmas" or "Christmas in Notting Hill." Hallmark Christmas movies are known for their classic Christmas charm and rom-com vibes, albeit even if it does get a bit corny.

If Hallmark films aren't enough for you, or aren't your thing, there are also tons of other options out there to help you get your Christmas fix.

Netflix isn't the only place to find Hallmark Christmas movies

Hallmark has launched its own streaming service

I'm always amazed how Hallmark manages to make so many Christmas movies. It just doesn't stop, Christmas is always on its mind, even if it's July. These 10 films that are available now on Netflix are just the tip of the iceberg:

Hallmark also recently launched its own streaming service called Hallmark+. It costs $8 a month and features dozens of more Hallmark Christmas movies. So if you're a big Hallmark Christmas movie fan, it might be something worth checking out.

You can also check out Netflix's Holiday Hub, where you can find all of Netflix's offerings this holiday season, including its own Christmas originals like The Christmas Chronicles. Of course, there are plenty of holiday movies on other streaming platforms too, like Disney+ where you can find the all-time classic Home Alone, and Prime Video.