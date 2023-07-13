Google Nest WiFi Pro - Three $299.99 $399.99 Save $100 During Prime Day 2023, Google's Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers are still available at a discounted price of $300 for a three-pack, saving you $100. With easy setup, extensive coverage, expandability, and advanced features like wired Ethernet connectivity and the ability to act as a Thread border router, the Nest Wifi Pro is an excellent investment for upgrading your home network. $299.99 at Amazon

Prime Day 2023 has brought us some amazing deals, and one that stands out is the offer on Google's Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers. These powerful routers are still available at a discounted price during the final hours of the sale. With a price tag of just $300 for a three-pack, this deal is too good to pass up.

The Nest Wifi Pro is designed to bring the same user-friendly experience you love from Google's Pixel phones to your home network. Setting up this mesh router system is a breeze, and even the most technologically challenged individuals can handle it. Gone are the days of complicated network configurations and endless troubleshooting. Google has streamlined the process, making it accessible to everyone.

What also sets the Nest Wifi Pro apart is its incredible coverage. With support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the new 6GHz bands, this router system can bathe even the largest homes in robust wireless connectivity. A single unit can cover up to 2,200 square feet, ensuring that no corner of your home is left without a strong signal. And with the three-pack now 25% off, you're essentially getting an extra router for free.

Expandability is a key feature of the Nest Wifi Pro. Unlike previous generations, there are no separate bases and access points. All the hardware in the Nest Wifi Pro system is the same, allowing you to buy what you need now and easily add more routers later. This flexibility makes it a future-proof investment for your home network.

The Nest Wifi Pro not only provides excellent wireless performance but also offers wired Ethernet connectivity. You can connect additional wired devices to the other two routers using the same port that connects to your ISP's modem. This feature is especially useful for devices that require a stable and dedicated connection.

Managing your network is a breeze with the Google Home app. It allows you to access speed reports, monitor data usage trends, and set up a guest network for visitors. The three-pack can handle up to 100 devices, making it suitable for even the most connected households. Additionally, the Nest Wifi Pro can act as a Thread border router for your other smart home devices, providing a seamless experience.

Why should you buy this Nest Wifi Pro mesh router deal during Prime Day 2023?

The Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system is a fantastic investment for upgrading your home network. With the ongoing Prime Day deal, you can grab the three-pack for just $300, saving $100 off the regular price. The easy setup, extensive coverage, expandability, and advanced features make it a top choice for anyone seeking a reliable and user-friendly home Wi-Fi solution.