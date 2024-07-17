Key Takeaways NCAA College Football 25 is the most complete game yet, featuring all schools and realistic player likenesses.

Player editor feature is available but is not very intuitive and has limitations on customization.

Limitations include being unable to fully edit players' names, stats, or physical appearance in the game.

After 11 years, NCAA College Football is officially back. While we've had our yearly Madden titles to give us our professional football fix, all of us college-level fans have been left out in the cold. EA has heard our cries and not only revived this dormant franchise but brought it back in a bigger and better form than ever before.

This is the most feature-complete NCAA game we've ever had, with every school represented and almost every player having their likenesses digitally recreated for the most authentic experience possible. While playing as our favorite teams with all the real players on the roster is a dream come true, I know a lot of us would also like to live out our fantasies of inserting ourselves onto those rosters. College Football 25 has a player editor feature built in, but it isn't as intuitive to find or use as you might hope.

Where to design your player

If you're looking to get to work designing your own player as best you can in NCAA College Football 25, accessing the feature is the easy part.

Start NCAA College Football and get to the home screen Use the bumpers to toggle over to Create and Share Select Rosters Choose Manage Players The team you first selected when starting the game will appear Choose a player you want to edit and select Edit Player You will now be in the Player Editor for College Football 25

Not as deep as you might hope

Unfortunately, College Football 25 doesn't let you fully customize all aspects of any given player. This means you probably won't be able to insert yourself, or anyone else you would want to see, into the game. Any name and likeness (aka NIL) player, which is the vast majority of them in the game, can only have minor cosmetic features changed.

This is what you can not edit on these players:

Anything on the bio screen, including name, number, position, or team

None of their Ratings, which are a player's stats

None of their Attributes

Face, body, or any part of their physical appearance

So, if that is all locked, the only thing left that you can edit is a player's Apparel. The Apparel menu includes Head Gear, Torso, Arms, Lower Body, and Feet. However, there are still some limitations even within these categories. For example, players from Colorado have a deal with Nike so they can only wear those brands of shoes.

However, for non-NIL players, you have a lot more options, but not complete freedom. With these players you can change:

First and last names

Position

All Ratings

Every Attribute except QB Throw Style

Apparel

Appearance

Appearance is the only new section non-NIL players have compared to NIL players. This lets you adjust a player's physique, which includes their height, weight, arm size, rear size, and thighs. While this is a bit more freedom than you get with NIL players, you sadly won't be able to fully customize a player as completely as you probably want.