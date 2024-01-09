Key Takeaways Nanoleaf expands its lineup with new outdoor lights, allowing users to bring smart lighting to their exterior spaces. This is a big deal for fans of Nanoleaf's smart lighting products.

You're no doubt already very familiar with the Nanoleaf products, it's a company that has produced some impressive in-home smart lights for some time now. But they've all had the same problem, a problem that has caused some people to have to look elsewhere — they only work inside your home. Or at least, they used to.

As part of the ongoing CES 2024 shenanigans, Nanoleaf has taken the wraps off of a number of new products but the most interesting is undoubtedly the news that the company has expanded its lineup to include new OUtdoor String lights and Permanent Outdoor Lights. These are the first of their kind for Nanoleaf and it's a big deal for people who are all-in on the company's smart lighting products inside home. But this being CES, the external lights are only just the beginning of what Nanoleaf has been sharing.

New lights that Matter

As you might expect from smart lights announced in 2024, Nanoleaf says that its new products are Matter-compliant, something that ensures anyone can make use of them no matter which smart home system they've aligned themselves to. In reality, that's a bigger deal for Apple users than others, ensuring that HomeKit support is a given these days.

Back to the lights themselves, Nanoleaf says that its outdoor lights bring 'the magic of dynamic gradients and warm ambiance to your home’s exterior spaces, lighting up patio areas, backyards, and gardens all year round." Pricing and availability are still a bit of a mystery, but we've been told to expect to learn more in the spring of this year. There's also a new indoor light strip for those who are looking to add a little more color to their homes.

Moving on, Nanoleaf also confirmed that the Skylight Modular Ceiling Light is finally available for preorder with a $250 asking price that gets you the three-panel kit. Additional panels cost $70 apiece.

Finally, Nanoleaf also announced its Orchestrator software which is designed to create real-time light shows based on the music that it detects. It won't come until spring, but we've been told to expect to "watch as energetic beats are brought to life with pulsating light reactions, while slower more melodic songs gently dance across your wall with synchronized animations." It certainly sounds cool, but we'll have to wait and see it before we can pass judgment.