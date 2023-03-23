Nanoleaf first announced its first collection of Matter-certified smart bulbs and lightstrips at the tail end of last year. However, its Essentials Matter Smart Bulbs and related products have only now become available to pre-order.

It includes two types of screw fit bulbs - the A19 / E26 and BR30 / E26 - plus a GU10 spotlight and full ceiling downlight option. The Nanoleaf Matter Lightstrip 80in Smarter Kit will also be available soon.

The A19 bulbs will be the first to ship - from mid-April - along with the lightstrip. The other products will follow soon after.

Available individually or in packs of three, the A19 bulb (also known as an E26) works with Matter over Thread, which means it is compatible with Matter-certified hubs from the likes of Apple, Google and Samsung. This includes the Apple HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K, Nest Mini, Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max. Amazon plans to support Matter over Thread on its Echo devices soon.

You will need a compatible smart home hub and a Thread border router to link up the lights, but that might just mean you need to update an existing piece of kit you have in your home.

The bulb also offers more than 16 million coloured light options, plus different tones of white, and can be controlled either through voice via a supported device, or the Nanoleaf app.

The same will be true when the Matter BR30 (E26) bulbs arrive. They will be available in three-packs only for $49.99. The same is true for the GU10 Matter bulbs.

The Matter 4-inch Downlight will cost $34.99 for one, $119.99 for a four-pack.

With the different options, it'll be a lot easier to make your whole home Matter compatible. Nanoleaf - which also specialises in shaped mood lighting - claims to have beaten Philips Hue to the punch in getting its Matter bulbs to market first. It won't be long though before the rival also has options on the table.