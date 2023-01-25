Nintendo has announced that GoldenEye 007 will finally be available on another of its console this week. It will be released on Friday 27 January 2023 as part of the N64 collection of emulated games available to Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

The game has not been available to play on a Nintendo console since its debut on the N64 in 1997. It will also be released for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on the same day, in a new 4K remaster to will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Gamers have been requesting a port of the classic first-person-shooter for many years, but legal issues had proven to be a major barrier. Rights over Bond and Bond games have been held by multiple licensees who, until recently, failed to reach agreements with all parties. It has therefore never successfully made it onto another platform. A new game - GoldenEye 007: Reloaded - was launched for different consoles in 2011, but was not particularly well-received.

First released for the N64 in 1997, GoldenEye 007 became an instant hit for its clever campaign and, more importantly, split-screen multiplayer mode. It is considered by some as one of the best shooters of all time, if not the best game overall.

We did hear news of a failed Xbox 360 remastered version of the original, but that version never made it to a full consumer release. Thanks to the original developer, Rare, and its owner Microsoft we are now going to get the game we've clamoured for all this time.

Let's hope it's been worth the wait.

Nintendo's Switch Online service also offers classic NES and SNES games and the ability to play many multiplayer games online for a monthly or yearly membership fee. The Expansion Pack adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games and DLC for some big titles, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of a higher fee. It costs £34.99, €39.99, $49.99 for a year's membership to Switch Online + Expansion Pack.