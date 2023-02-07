Myst developer Cyan has confirmed that the game will be released in the App Store on 9 February.

Well that didn't take long! We only told you that a remastered version of Myst is coming to the iPhone and iPad earlier this week, but now we know when it'll happen as well. And it's just around the corner.

The retooled version of the hugely popular Myst game is being released as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations and it'll be playable on a tonne of iPhones and iPads. Cyan hadn't confirmed when the game would release, but a new tweet has let the cat out of the bag - you could be playing Myst by the end of this week.

The original Myst first landed on the PC back in 1993 which is pretty insane to us. This new model will need an iPhone or iPad with an Apple A12 Bionic inside. That's a chip that would have blown more than a few minds 30 years ago, but that's the march of progress for you.

The A12 Bionic chip debuted in the iPhone XS so anything newer than that is good to go. The 5th-gen iPad mini, 8th-gen iPad, and 3rd-gen iPad Air or later will work just fine as well.

However, as we'd suspected, Cyan has now also confirmed that those running an M1 or M2 iPad can expect the best from the game thanks to the extra oomph that those chips can provide.

"This definitive Myst experience is fully reimagined and optimised for M1 devices, runs supercharged on M2 chips (rivalling console graphics), and is playable on all A12 chip devices and above," Cyan confirmed via Twitter. The game will also support game controllers and touch controls, while keyboard and trackpad support is also built in for those who want the authentic 1993 experience.

Finally, Myst will be free to download with the Myst Island available to explore with no time limit. Those who want to unlock the other Ages of Myst will have to stump up for an in-app purchase, however.