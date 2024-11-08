Key Takeaways Amazon paused Kindle Colorsoft shipments due to a yellow-tint affecting some of its displays.

Supply chain analyst Ming-chi Kuo's analysis reports Amazon's use of a different adhesive caused the problem.

Amazon is working on a fix and deliveries are expected in mid-to-late November.

Just a few weeks ago, Amazon announced a brand-new lineup of next-generation Kindle e-reader devices. Included in the lineup was the Kindle Colorsoft , the first-ever Kindle with a color E ink display, promising to deliver paper-like colors. However, soon after the Colorsoft launched, users reported experiencing a yellow band near the bottom of the display, prompting Amazon to temporarily suspend shipments of the new device.

Now we might know the culprit behind what caused the Colorsoft to go yellow. Ming-chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst, posted on X saying that the issue was caused by Amazon using a different version of an adhesive component for the Colorsoft display than it does in its Kindles with a monochrome screen.

It all comes down to the adhesive

Amazon now expects to ship the device in mid-to-late November

Based on Kuo's report, it seems whatever OCA (optically clear adhesive) Amazon decided to use with its new Kindle Colorsoft degrades more quickly than the one used in other Kindles, causing a distracting yellow stripe near the bottom of the display. That's right folks, this issue might have been caused by glue. Kuo's post also suggests Amazon's component suppliers have developed hardware solutions to fix the yellow-tint, but Amazon is supposedly leaning towards fixing it through software-based means.

The issue first came to light when users of the device started reporting a film-like graininess impacting the display, while others reported the screen having a distracting yellow tint near the bottom. The reports led Amazon to temporarily cancel shipments of its e-reader, and offer customers a replacement unit or refund.

Good e-reader reports that Amazon now intends to deliver the Kindle Colorsoft to its customers in mid-to-late November. The device was originally slated to start shipping on October 30th.

This turn of events is disappointing for the Kindle Colorsoft. When the device was first announced, it seemed like a promising new addition to Amazon's popular Kindle e-reader series. However, this issue understandably may turn consumers away from the device, even with Amazon addressing it.