Key Takeaways The upcoming iPhone 16 will feature a new button called the "Capture Button," which will be a capacitive button rather than a physical, clicky button.

The Capture Button will be located on the same side as the Power button, but slightly lower, creating a problem for those in the US due to the mmWave cutout. However, Apple has a plan to resolve this.

The capacitive Capture Button will simulate a click through vibration and may have force sensitivity, but its exact purpose is unclear at this time. The Action button on the iPhone 16 may also go capacitive.

The iPhone 15 Pro might be the hot new thing in town with its fancy new Action button, but it might not signal the end of Apple's new-found love of all things clicky. A new report claims that the upcoming iPhone 16 will have a new button all of its own.

That button, we're told, will be called the "Capture Button," or that's what it's currently called at least. It's being developed under the codename "Project Nova" and the button could well become one of the new iPhones' biggest selling points. But despite all of that, it won't actually be a button at all.

Capacitive buttons are real buttons too, you know

The new iPhone 16 news comes via a MacRumors report which claims the so-called Capture Button will be a capacitive one rather than a physical, clicky button like the Action button.

There had been rumours that the iPhone 15 Pro would use such a capacitive button for its Action button and indeed all of its buttons. However, it was thought that Apple ditched the plan at the last minute. Now, it appears the plan is back on the table albeit for one button in particular.

MacRumors says that "the Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout can be found on more recent iPhone models," which creates a problem for those in the United States. There, iPhones ship with a cutout for the mmWave 5G antenna - but Apple has a plan. "The mmWave cutout has been moved to the opposite side, located under the volume buttons," MacRumors says.

The choice of a capacitive button means that the Capture Button won't physically move but will instead simulate a click by vibrating the Taptic Engine. MacRumors' sources claim that the capacitive button will also have force sensitivity, but it isn't clear whether different types of press will trigger different actions.

In fact, it isn't clear what the button will do at all. MacRumors says that it doesn't know what Apple's intentions for the button are, meaning it could do just about anything.

The report continues to note that the iPhone 16's Action button will also go capacitive, but it isn't clear if this refers to the iPhone 16 Pro or if the button will move down the lineup next year.

Apple isn't expected to announce the new iPhone 16 lineup until September 2024 of course, but we're already starting to see leaks. Previous rumours pointed to an increase in screen size and now this latest leak adds even more intrigue. We can expect more leaks over the coming months, too.