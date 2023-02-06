It's back, back again. And this time it's getting a big remaster for iPhone and iPad.

Myst, the game that just won't stop being awesome, is getting a remaster. And it's going to come to an iPhone or iPad near you - so long as you have one of the supported devices.

Myst has been around for a long, long time - the very first PC release was in 1993 - and it's seen its fair share of rereleases since. There's already a Myst Mobile available in the App Store, but this new iteration is going to up the ante thanks to a remaster that will use the Unreal Engine.

That remaster means that the new Myst Mobile won't work on all iPhones and iPads, although the list of hardware that it will be playable on is pretty large. You'll need an iPhone or iPad with an A12 Bionic chip inside, which means that anyone with an iPhone XS or newer will be OK to play.

On the iPad side, that means 5th-gen iPad mini owners as well as those with an 8th-gen iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air will be able to enjoy Myst Mobile. That being said, we'd also expect that those with more beefy machines can likely expect much-improved performance.

It's fair to say the upgraded graphics look pretty great on a 5th-gen iPad Air, too.

Unlike the current version, the remastered Myst Mobile will also be free to download, although a $15 in-app purchase will be needed to continue beyond the first location according to The Verge. We've obviously yet to play this thing, but that seems like a bit of a bargain in our eyes.

Unfortunately, developer Cyan hasn't yet told anyone when the game will launch which means we might be in for a little wait. But don't worry, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for this particular dose of high-res nostalgia.