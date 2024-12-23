Summary The Rove R2-4K Pro boasts 4K, 2160p 30 frames per second footage that is perfect for picking out license plates and road signs.

There’s a rear screen, although it isn’t touch-operated, but the Rove app for iOS and Android more than makes up for it.

This dash cam model has a suction cup mount that makes it very quick and easy to move from one vehicle to another.

While I’m very keen on having a front and rear-facing dash cam, which covers the view out the front and the back of my vehicle, I really like this Rove R2-4K Pro model. It’s a single 4K dash cam unit that's perfect for me. That’s mainly because I need to move it regularly as I tend to drive a lot of different electric cars . Alongside delivering super crisp and clear 4K video, the Rove R2-4K Pro boasts a brilliant mounting design, which includes a suction cup for quick and easy attachment to any windshield.

Better still, the Rove R2-4K Pro comes with an excellent price tag, which means it’s a much more affordable option compared to the likes of the Nextbase iQ and the Rove R3 models I’ve reviewed previously. Additionally, there is a very simple installation process, excellent ease of use, and a generally dependable edge that makes the Rove R2-4K Pro a more than worthy rival to many of the best dash cams out there.

Add it all up and the Rove R2-4K Pro is a strong package thanks mainly to the 4K shooting capability, which is supplemented by a stack of great features. These include a 2.4-inch IPS rear screen, night vision functionality for improved after-dark footage, along with a 150-degree wide angle of capture. Plus, there’s an excellent 24-hour parking monitor mode if I decide to plumb it into my vehicle using an optional hardwire kit for a more permanent surveillance solution.

Rove R2-4K Pro Budget dash cams often mean compromise, but the Rove R2-4K Pro captures very crisp 4K video footage even after dark thanks to the Sony sensor tech. There's the convenience of a quick and easy suction mount plus a rear screen allows the camera to be up and running in moments. Although there's no touchscreen and a memory card is not included either, the Rove R2-4K Pro still comes highly recommended considering its very affordable price point.

Suction mount fixing to windshield is super quick and easy

Rear screen offers very efficient setup and operation Cons Overall design looks a little old school and no memory card either

Parking surveillance feature needs additional hardwire kit

Rear screen is useful but there is no touch functionality $130 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Rove R2-4K Pro is available now from Amazon for $130. This means it sits at the affordable end of the dash cam marketplace, despite the fact it offers 4K, 2160p and 30 frames per second footage. Inside the box is the camera unit, all necessary cables, a 12V plug-in charger, sticky and suction mounts, plus an installation tool for pushing the cables behind trim and a user manual. A hardwire kit needs to be purchased separately and there’s no supplied microSD card either.

Rove R2-4K Pro Brand Rove Sensor Size 4K Sony IMX415 Video Resolution 3840 x 2160p Size 1.57 x 2.56 x 2.95 inches Field of View 150-degree Connectivity Wi-Fi / USB Type-C Expand

What I liked about Rove R2-4K Pro dash cam

Excellent video quality

I think it’s a good idea to get a dash cam that can capture things like license plates and road signs nice and clearly, which is really what pushed me in the direction of the Rove R2-4K Pro. Thanks to the Sony Starvis IMX335 image sensor, which delivers 4K 3840 x 2160 footage at 30 frames per second, this dash cam is really great for getting excellent high-definition video. The f1.5 large aperture and 6-glass lens construction seem to be excellent after dark, too, which I think is a real bonus during the dim winter months.

...this dash cam is really great for getting excellent high-definition video

Getting better video does mean larger files, but the other bonus with the Rove R2-4K Pro is that it features dual-band wireless capability, with 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi as part of the specification. Using the former option means quicker transfer rates at up to 8MB per second as opposed to the slower 2MB per second on average speed of the lowlier 2.4GHz option. Adding to the appeal is that file management can be done using the latest Rove app, which works with iOS and Android. It’s pretty neat.